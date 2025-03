Punjab skipper Shreyas eyes success at No 3 slot

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer batting at a Punjab Kings training session on Monday. Photograph: Punjab Kings/X

Having performed the role of a "silent hero" at number four in the title-winning Champions Trophy campaign, Shreyas Iyer now wants to make an impact at the number three slot in the Indian Premier League, this season.

Iyer is not part of India's T20 set up but a productive debut season for Punjab Kings could revive his international career in the shortest format.

He captained Kolkata Knight Riders to the title last season where he batted in the middle-order.

With Punjab Kings, an underperforming franchise since the IPL's inception in 2008, Iyer feels no pressure of leading the team and just wants to win another trophy.

"We already know that IPL is an integral part of Indian cricket. And If I would want to mark myself at some position in T20, it would be number 3. And that's what I'm focusing at. I wouldn't say that we are planning and thinking about what number I will be batting.

"This time I'm quite clear about that position. And I'm going to be focusing on that number. As long as coach approves of me," Iyer said at the season opening media interaction seated alongside head coach Ricky Ponting.