HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » IPL 2025: Teen Suryavanshi gets BCA vote of confidence

IPL 2025: Teen Suryavanshi gets BCA vote of confidence

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read
Share:

March 18, 2025 23:58 IST

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

IMAGE: Vaibhav Suryavanshi at a Rajasthan Royals' training session. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajasthan Royals/X

Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) president, Rakesh Tiwari, has expressed confidence in the abilities of 13-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who is set to feature in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

The 13-year-old Vaibhav became the youngest player ever to be bought at an IPL auction held in November 2024 when he was acquired by Rajasthan Royals (RR) for INR 1.1 crore at the mega auction.

 

The BCA president has backed Vaibhav to make an impact in the upcoming IPL 2025.

"I am very excited, and I truly believe that Vaibhav will perform well. People often ask me who he will become like, but I want him to achieve such great heights that others aspire to be like him," said Rakesh Tiwari, said in a statement from the BCA media.

As Rajasthan Royals prepare for their opening match of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Vaibhav has already impressed during practice sessions, showcasing his power-hitting skills in the nets.

Vaibhav's sensational 2024 season saw him excel both domestically and internationally.

Born on March 27, 2011, in Bihar, Vaibhav is the youngest player to be part of this year's IPL. He made his first-class debut for Bihar in January 2024, at just 12 years and 284 days old.

During his debut, Vaibhav scored 71 off 42 balls against Baroda in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25, becoming the youngest Indian to score a List-A fifty.

On the international stage, Vaibhav set the record for the fastest youth Test century by an Indian, scoring a blazing 58-ball ton against Australia in Chennai. He also played a pivotal role in India's run to the ACC U19 Asia Cup final, contributing two crucial half-centuries.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'We are taking things step by step'
'We are taking things step by step'
Was desperate to work with Shreyas: Ponting
Was desperate to work with Shreyas: Ponting
Will BCCI ban tobacco, crypto sponsorships?
Will BCCI ban tobacco, crypto sponsorships?
Shreyas eyes success at No 3 slot
Shreyas eyes success at No 3 slot
Marquez suggests Chhetri will play Maldives friendly
Marquez suggests Chhetri will play Maldives friendly

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

13 Fascinating Lighthouses Of India

webstory image 2

11 Happy Meals For Your Kids

webstory image 3

7 Important Ways To Look After Your Teeth

VIDEOS

SPOTTED: Sreeleela at Mumbai airport1:03

SPOTTED: Sreeleela at Mumbai airport

Nikhita Gandhi spotted at the airport0:56

Nikhita Gandhi spotted at the airport

Sonia Gandhi calls for MGNREGA wage hike, increased workdays3:09

Sonia Gandhi calls for MGNREGA wage hike, increased workdays

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD