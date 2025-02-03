'My father didn't like cricket': Kuldeep Sen on early struggles

IMAGE: Kuldeep Sen was bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 80 lakh at the IPL 2025 auction. Photograph: BCCI

Pacer Kuldeep Singh, who was bought by Punjab Kings in the players' auction, is excited by the challenge of playing for his new team in IPL 2025 later this year.



Sen, who made his India debut in 2022, took up cricket at 15. However, his journey was not that easy as his father was initially against him taking up cricket since he didn't like the sport.



“No one in my family knew much about cricket. Since I come from a very middle-class family, they did not know much about playing cricket, where one should train, etc. Everybody liked watching cricket, but my father didn’t like it at all. He started watching cricket only after I started playing; otherwise, he wouldn’t be a fan. When I started playing cricket, no one in my family knew about it except my mother,” revealed the fast bowler.



Financial struggles made things tougher in his early years. His selection for the Madhya Pradesh in 2019 turned things around as he not only garnered his father’s support but also helped him with financial stability.



Thereafter, he has made rapid strides, making his international debut for India in 2022 against Bangladesh.



"I was in NCA when my call for India came. I didn’t know that I was going to be selected.

My friend at Rajasthan Royals called me and told me I was selected. I was sleeping at that time and was unaware of my call-up. I couldn’t sleep the night before my match against Bangladesh was scheduled…I was also very excited to play the match. Playing for the country is still the best thing that has happened to me, and I will never forget it," he recalled.Sen revealed it is special playing for Punjab Kings since, as his first-ever IPL trial was for them way back in 2018.“I was training in Bangalore and was sitting with my friends. I had this gut feeling, even before the auction started, that I would be acquired by Punjab Kings. I told my friends about this as well. I gave my first IPL trial for Punjab Kings only in 2018. So, it was an inside feeling that this year, I would be selected by Punjab. I was excited that I am going to a great team and will have a new experience with the new team,” he said while recalling his IPL auction moment.

At Punjab Kings, Kuldeep will also be reuniting with his Rajasthan Royals teammate Yuzvendra Chahal. He revealed how fun-loving the latter is and will be looking forward to learning from him.



“I have been with Yuzi bhai for three years. He is a fun and humorous person and makes everybody laugh on the ground and in the hotel. He is a very pure-hearted person. You can talk to him any time, and you get to learn a lot of things. But whenever one meets him, he will try to irritate you for fun,” said Kuldeep.