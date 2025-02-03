Rohit, Virat Get Heroes' Welcome in Nagpur

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma, below, and star batter Virat Kohli were greeted with a warm and enthusiastic reception. Photographs: ANI

India's cricketing stars, led by captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli, received a rousing welcome as they landed at Nagpur airport ahead of their much-anticipated ODI series against England on February 6.

Excited fans gathered at the airport, eagerly awaiting a chance to see their heroes.

Rohit, Virat Kohli, along with Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Yashasvi Jaiswal were among the first to touch down, setting the stage for what promises to be an exciting series.

The remainder of the Indian and English squads are expected to arrive on Monday.

India enters the ODI series riding high after their dominant 4-1 T20I series victory over England. Now, the focus shifts to the 50-over format as India continues its preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy, which begins on February 19 in Dubai and Pakistan.

The ODI series against England provides a crucial opportunity for the team to solidify their combinations and fine-tune their strategy before the major tournament.