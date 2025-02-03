HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Rohit, Virat Get Heroes' Welcome in Nagpur

Rohit, Virat Get Heroes' Welcome in Nagpur

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 03, 2025 13:43 IST

x

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma, below, and star batter Virat Kohli were greeted with a warm and enthusiastic reception. Photographs: ANI

India's cricketing stars, led by captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli, received a rousing welcome as they landed at Nagpur airport ahead of their much-anticipated ODI series against England on February 6.

 

Excited fans gathered at the airport, eagerly awaiting a chance to see their heroes.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit, Virat Kohli, along with Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, and Yashasvi Jaiswal were among the first to touch down, setting the stage for what promises to be an exciting series.

The remainder of the Indian and English squads are expected to arrive on Monday.

India enters the ODI series riding high after their dominant 4-1 T20I series victory over England. Now, the focus shifts to the 50-over format as India continues its preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy, which begins on February 19 in Dubai and Pakistan.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

The ODI series against England provides a crucial opportunity for the team to solidify their combinations and fine-tune their strategy before the major tournament.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Amitabh, Ambani, Aamir Cheer Team India
Amitabh, Ambani, Aamir Cheer Team India
Yuvraj's backing, Lara's advice: Abhishek's T20 surge
Yuvraj's backing, Lara's advice: Abhishek's T20 surge
Gambhir's high-risk, high-reward mantra
Gambhir's high-risk, high-reward mantra
Yuvraj's Special Message for Abhishek
Yuvraj's Special Message for Abhishek
'India Doesn't Need Wins Tarnished By...'
'India Doesn't Need Wins Tarnished By...'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Paneer Peppers Salad: 10-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

Meet Bollywood's Class of 2025

webstory image 3

Eggs Done 13 Wonderful Ways, Indian-Style

VIDEOS

Foreign devotees chant 'Hanuman Chalisa' 3:21

Foreign devotees chant 'Hanuman Chalisa'

Indian Cricket Team arrives in Nagpur for 1st ODI against England1:44

Indian Cricket Team arrives in Nagpur for 1st ODI against...

Disha Patani's bold look goes viral0:38

Disha Patani's bold look goes viral

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD