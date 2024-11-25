IPL 2025: RCB splurge on Bhuvi; Rahane, Shaw unsold

IMAGE: RCB spend 10.75 Cr on Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Photograph: BCCI

The IPL mega auction got off to a thrilling start as Bhuvneshwar Kumar, with a base price of Rs 2 crore, sparked a fierce bidding war in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Monday.

Mumbai Indians raised their paddle immediately, followed closely by Lucknow Super Giants. The bids soared past Rs 8 crore within minutes, with LSG pushing it to Rs 10 crore. Mumbai countered at Rs 10.50 crore, but just when it seemed the battle was over, Royal Challengers Bangalore entered with a decisive Rs 10.75 crore to secure the experienced pacer.

Punjab Kings Continue Spending Spree

Punjab Kings remained active in the market, acquiring South African pacer Marco Jansen for Rs 7 crore. Other notable buys included Krunal Pandya, picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 5.75 crore, and Nitish Rana, who joined Rajasthan Royals for Rs 4.20 crore.

Big Names Go Unsold, Sundar Finds a Buyer

Despite the frenzy, some big names like Ajinkya Rahane, Kane Williamson, Prithvi Shaw, and Shardul Thakur surprisingly found no takers. New Zealand stars Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell, along with West Indies' Shai Hope and Australia's Alex Carey, also went unsold. However, Gujarat Titans snapped up Washington Sundar for Rs 3.20 crore.

Veterans Faf du Plessis and Rovman Powell were picked up for Rs 2 crore by Delhi Capitals and Rs 1.50 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders, respectively. England’s Sam Curran joined Chennai Super Kings for Rs 2.40 crore.

Record-Breaking Day 1 Highlights

Day 1 of the auction witnessed record-breaking moments as Rishabh Pant became the costliest player in IPL history, going to Lucknow Super Giants for a staggering Rs 27 crore, surpassing Shreyas Iyer’s Rs 26.75 crore bid by Punjab Kings.

A surprise highlight was Venkatesh Iyer’s return to Kolkata Knight Riders for a jaw-dropping Rs 23.75 crore, solidifying his status as a hot commodity in the auction.

Accelerated Auction Awaits

Unsold players like Rahane, Williamson, and others might yet find buyers later in the accelerated auction if franchises decide to revisit their names.

The IPL auction continues to deliver drama, surprises, and record-setting deals, as teams fine-tune their squads for the upcoming season.