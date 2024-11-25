IPL 2025: Meet RCB's new-look opening pair

IMAGE: Phil Salt to partner Virat Kohli at the top. Photograph: BCCI

RCB head coach Andy Flower confirmed England batter Phil Salt will partner Virat Kohli at the top of the order for his side in the next IPL.

"We got a lot of our first options, actually. We're really happy with where we stand at the moment. We've got power up front to an opening batsman like Salt to partner Virat, was really important for us to have that sort of aggression to partner Virat," he said.

"We've got power in the middle, batting, absolutely. (Liam) Livingston is really exciting to have alongside Rajat (Patidar) and Jitesh (Sharma). We know that he is a man probably still with the best ahead of him."

Flower said the addition of veteran India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar along with Krunal Pandya in the bowling unit, which also includes Josh Hazlewood, will serve them well.

"It was really great to get Bhuvi today. That level of skill, along with Krunal's level of skill, will complement Hazlewood coming back to RCB. It would be great to have him back at the club," he said.

"Yash Dayal, we saw what he did last year. We've got Rasik Salaam vying for a place as well. So that sort of skill in the bowling department is what you need at Chinnaswamy (Stadium)," he said.

Flower said RCB wanted to fix on an opening batter which did not work in favour of the former captain Faf du Plessis.

"There were multiple discussions about Faf du Plessis. He's been a wonderful leader for RCB. He's a wonderful captain, amazing human being," he said.

"And he's in great form as well. But yesterday, we wanted to secure an opening batsman and did so, and got a batter-keeper in the bargain. So unfortunately, Faf, it didn't fit for Faf to come back on this occasion," he said.