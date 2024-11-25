IPL 2025: 13-YO from Bihar becomes youngest crorepati

IMAGE: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s selection is seen as a bold move by RR to invest in future talent. Photograph: Vaibhav Suryavanshi/Instagram

Born during India’s victorious 2011 World Cup campaign, Bihar’s Vaibhav Suryavanshi has already begun carving his own cricketing legacy.

At just 13 years old, the batting prodigy made history at the IPL 2025 Auction by becoming the youngest crorepati of the season.

With a base price of Rs 30 lakh, an intense bidding war ensued between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, with RR finally securing the young sensation for Rs 1.1 crore.

Vaibhav recently grabbed headlines with a sensational century against Australia U19 in Chennai, showcasing his fearless stroke play and composure at the crease.

His talent and technical prowess have drawn comparisons to seasoned players, making him a bold yet exciting investment for the Rajasthan Royals.

RR’s track record of nurturing young stars like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel makes it the perfect destination for Vaibhav to hone his skills and grow as a cricketer. With such a strong foundation and the IPL stage now set, the future looks bright for this wonder kid from Bihar.

As the youngest to step into the IPL spotlight, Vaibhav Suryavanshi is already proving that age is just a number when talent and determination shine through.