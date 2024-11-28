IPL 2025: Meet The Lucknow Super Giants Squad

IMAGE: Can IPL's most expensive player revive LSG's fortunes next season? Photograph: BCCI

Lucknow Super Giants created history at the IPL 2025 mega auction. They made a big statement by buying Rishabh Pant for a massive Rs 27 crore (Rs 270 million) -- making him the costliest purchase in the history of IPL auctions.



LSG, who had released captain K L Rahul after a below-par last season, didn't hold back as they bid aggressively for Pant, who could captain the franchise as they target their maiden IPL title.



They have a lot of firepower in their batting including explosive West Indian Nicholas Pooran, whom they retained, along with the experienced South African duo of Aiden Markram and David Miller and young Abdul Samad.



Mayank Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi are two of their top performers in the bowling department and were retained along with left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan and young batter Ayush Badoni.



LSG made some smart bowling buys as they picked pacers Avesh Khan and Akash Deep for Rs 9.75 crore (Rs 97.5 million) and Rs 8 crore (Rs 80 million) respectively.

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was a steal at Rs 3.4 crore (Rs 34 million) along with spin all-rounder Shahbaz Ahamad at Rs 2.4 crore (Rs 24 million), while West Indian Shamar Joseph was retained using the RTM for only Rs 75 lakh (Rs 7.5 million).

IPL 2025 Squad Details:

Total players: 24

Overseas Players: 6