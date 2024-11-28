News
IPL 2025: Meet The Lucknow Super Giants Squad

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 28, 2024 06:47 IST
Rishabh Pant

IMAGE: Can IPL's most expensive player revive LSG's fortunes next season? Photograph: BCCI

Lucknow Super Giants created history at the IPL 2025 mega auction. They made a big statement by buying Rishabh Pant for a massive Rs 27 crore (Rs 270 million) -- making him the costliest purchase in the history of IPL auctions.

LSG, who had released captain K L Rahul after a below-par last season, didn't hold back as they bid aggressively for Pant, who could captain the franchise as they target their maiden IPL title.

They have a lot of firepower in their batting including explosive West Indian Nicholas Pooran, whom they retained, along with the experienced South African duo of Aiden Markram and David Miller and young Abdul Samad.

Mayank Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi are two of their top performers in the bowling department and were retained along with left-arm pacer Mohsin Khan and young batter Ayush Badoni.

LSG made some smart bowling buys as they picked pacers Avesh Khan and Akash Deep for Rs 9.75 crore (Rs 97.5 million) and Rs 8 crore (Rs 80 million) respectively.

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was a steal at Rs 3.4 crore (Rs 34 million) along with spin all-rounder Shahbaz Ahamad at Rs 2.4 crore (Rs 24 million), while West Indian Shamar Joseph was retained using the RTM for only Rs 75 lakh (Rs 7.5 million).

IPL 2025 Squad Details:
Total players: 24
Overseas Players: 6

LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS (LSG)
Player Country Price
BATTERS
David Miller South Africa Rs 7.5 crore
Aiden Markram South Africa Rs 2 crore
Abdul Samad India Rs 4.2 crore
Aryan Juyal India Rs 30 lakh
Ayush Badoni India Retained (Rs 4 crore)
Himmat Singh India Rs 30 lakh
Matthew Breetzke South Africa Rs 75 lakh
WICKET-KEEPERS
Rishabh Pant India Rs 27 crore
Nicholas Pooran West Indies Retained (Rs 21 crore)
ALL-ROUNDERS
Mitchell Marsh Australia Rs 3.4 crore
Shahbaz Ahmed India Rs 2.4 crore
Arshin Kulkarni India Rs 30 lakh
Digvesh Singh India Rs 30 lakh
Yuvraj Chaudhary India Rs 30 lakh
PACERS
Mayank Yadav India Retained (Rs 11 crore)
Mohsin Khan India Retained (Rs 4 crore)
Avesh Khan India Rs 9.75 crore
Akash Deep India Rs 8 crore
Shamar Joseph West Indies (RTM) Rs 75 lakh
Akash Singh India Rs 30 lakh
Prince Yadav India Rs 30 lakh
Rajvardhan Hangargekar India Rs 30 lakh
SPINNERS
Ravi Bishnoi India Retained (Rs 11 crore)
Manimaran Siddharth India Rs 75 lakh
 
