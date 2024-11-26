News
IPL 2025: Meet The Gujarat Titans Squad

IPL 2025: Meet The Gujarat Titans Squad

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 26, 2024 17:48 IST
Washington Sundar

The Gujarat Titans have cemented their status as a dominant force in the IPL. With a strategic blend of experience and youth, the Titans is poised to make another strong bid for the title in IPL 2025.

Retaining the core of their championship-winning squad -- Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan -- ensures a solid foundation.

Gill, who seamlessly stepped into the captaincy role in IPL 2024, will continue to lead the team with his calm demeanour and exceptional batting skills.

One of the most significant signings of IPL 2025 was the acquisition of Jos Buttler for Rs 15.75 crore (Rs 157.5 million). The explosive English opener, known for his destructive batting, will form a formidable opening pair with Gill.

Mohammed Siraj emerged as the standout addition, with GT investing Rs 12.25 crore (Rs 122.5 million) in the fiery Indian pacer. Siraj's ability to deliver under pressure adds significant depth to the bowling attack.

Joining the pace battery is South African star Kagiso Rabada, acquired for Rs 10.75 crore (Rs 107.5 million). Rabada's lethal pace and experience make him a perfect fit alongside Siraj and Rashid Khan, forming a fearsome bowling trio for GT.

Gujarat Titans

GT further strengthened their squad on Day 2 of the IPL 2025 auction, making a savvy move by securing Washington Sundar for Rs 3.2 crore (Rs 32 million). The versatile all-rounder is set to bolster their spin department while offering crucial stability to the middle order.

Washi will feel at home at GT, joining his Tamil Nadu team-mates Sai Sudharsan, Sai Kishore and Shahrukh Khan.

With key players retained and strategic acquisitions like Buttler, Siraj and Rabada, the Titans are ready to roar. So, let's hope the IPL 2025 trophy Aava De to Gujarat!

IPL 2025 Squad Details:
Total players: 25
Overseas Players: 7


GUJARAT TITANS (GT)
Player Country Price 
BATTERS
Shubman Gill India Retained (Rs 16.5 Cr)
B Sai Sudharsan India Retained (Rs 8.50 Cr)
Glenn Phillips New Zealand Rs 2.6 Cr
PACERS
Mohammed Siraj India Rs 12.25 Cr

Kagiso Rabada

 South Africa Rs 10.75 Cr
Prasidh Krishna India Rs 9.5 Cr
Gurnoor Singh Brar India Rs 1.3 Cr
Ishant Sharma India Rs 75 lakh
ALL ROUNDERS
Rashid Khan Afghanistan Retained (Rs 18 Cr)
Washington Sundar India Rs 3.2 Cr
Rahul Tewatia India Retained (Rs 4 Cr)
Sherfane Rutherford Guyana Rs 2.60 Cr
Gerald Coetzee South Africa Rs 2.4 Cr
Shahrukh Khan India Retained (Rs 2.4 Cr)
Karim Janat Afghanistan Rs 75 Lakh
Mahipal Lomror India Rs 1.7 Cr
Arshan Khan India Rs 1.3  Cr
Nishan Sandhu India Rs 30 Lakh
SPINNERS
Sai Kishore India Rs 2 Cr
Manav Suthar India Rs 30 Lakh
Jayant Yadav India Rs 75 Lakh
WICKET-KEEPERS
Josh Buttler England Rs 15.75 Cr
Anuj Rawat India Rs 30 Lakh
Kumar Kushagra India Rs 65 Lakh
REDIFF CRICKET
