Home  » Cricket » IPL 2025: Meet The Kolkata Knight Riders Squad

IPL 2025: Meet The Kolkata Knight Riders Squad

November 27, 2024 06:49 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders

IMAGE: IPL 2024 Champions Kolkata Knight Riders look like the most complete squad heading into IPL 2025. Photograph: KKR/Instagram

Kolkata Knight Riders broke the bank to get back Venkatesh Iyer, spending a record Rs 23.75 crore (Rs 237.5 million) on the Madhya Pradesh all-rounder at the IPL mega auction.

Having released title winning captain Shreyas Iyer, KKR went in with a clear mindset to get back Venkatesh at all costs, with likely plans to hand him the captaincy for IPL 2025.

KKR retained most of their players from last season including Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy and Ramandeep Singh, as a major chunk of their auction went into these retentions.

They also spent Rs 6.5 crore (Rs 65 million) to get South African speedster Anrich Nortje, their biggest buy after Venkatesh. Quinton de Kock at Rs 3.60 crore (Rs 36 million) is a steal and so is West Indies T20 captain Rovman Powell at Rs 1.50 crore (Rs 15 million).

They added some experience to their line-up with seniors Ajinkya Rahane and Moeen Ali.

KKR could be the perfect set-up for someone like Umran Malik to get his career back on track after he played just one match last season at Sunrisers Hyderabad.

He joins a strong pace bowling unit featuring Nortje, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Spencer Johnson and Russell.

With two world class spinners in Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarathy, a power-packed batting line-up and a solid pace attack, champions KKR look like the most complete squad heading into IPL 2025.

IPL 2025: KKR Squad:
Total players: 21
Overseas Players: 8

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS (KKR)
Player Country Price
BATTERS
Venkatesh Iyer India Rs 23.75 crore
Rinku Singh India Retained (Rs. 13 crore)
Angkrish Raghuvanshi India Rs 3 crore
Rovman Powell West Indies Rs 1.50 crore
Ajinkya Rahane India Rs 1.50 crore
Manish Pandey India Rs 75 lakh
WICKET-KEEPERS
Quinton de Kock South Africa Rs 3.60 crore
Rahmanullah Gurbaz Afghanistan Rs 2 crore
ALL ROUNDERS
Sunil Narine West Indies Retained (Rs 12 crore)
Andre Russell West Indies Retained (Rs 12 crore)
Ramandeep Singh India Retained (Rs 4 crore)
Moeen Ali England Rs 2 crore
Anukul Roy India Rs 40 lakh
Luvnith Sisodia India Rs 30 lakh
PACERS
Harshit Rana India Retained (Rs. 4 crore)
Anrich Nortje South Africa Rs 6.50 crore
Spencer Johnson Australia Rs 2.80 crore
Vaibhav Arora India Rs 1.80 crore
Umran Malik India Rs 75 lakh
SPINNERS
Varun Chakaravarthy India Retained (Rs 12 crore)
Mayank Markande India Rs 30 lakh
 
