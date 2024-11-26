News
IPL 2025: Meet The Chennai Super Kings Squad

IPL 2025: Meet The Chennai Super Kings Squad

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 26, 2024 05:49 IST
Chennai Super Kings

Photograph: Kind courtesy CSK/X
 

The Chennai Super Kings made some useful purchases to strengthen their squad, making them a seemingly complete package after the two-day IPL auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on November 24 and 25.

With IPL 2025 most likely to be 43-year-old Dhoni's last season as a player, CSK would want nothing less than the trophy. At the auction, CSK splurged on a bulk of all-rounders bringing in the experienced Ravichandran Ashwin, who could team up with his spin twin from the national squad Ravindra Jadeja -- the duo likely to give opposition some sleepless nights.

Buying Afghan spinner Noor Ahmed could be a trump card. The partnership wrecker's services could come handy as a Impact Sub.

Deepak Hooda and Vijay Shankar have been tagged as finishers and when need be, they can also be used as Impact players.

The five-time champs have also added some arsenal in the batting department with the purchase of the ever dependable Rahul Tripathi. The IPL veteran could lend the middle order a backbone alongside all-rounder Rachin Ravindra, who was bought using the RTM card.

Khaleel Ahmed will be a sure shot to open the attack from one end, and with heaps of IPL experience, the left-armer will be a treat to watch as he works in tandem with Nathan Ellis or Matheesha Pathirana.

At IPL 2025, expect nothing short of electric cricket from Thala Dhoni and his band of machas.

CSK's squad for IPL 2025

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS (CSK)
Player Country Price
BATTERS
Ruturaj Gaikwad India Retained

Devon Conway

 New Zealand

Rs 6.25 Cr
Rahul Tripathi India Rs 3.40 Cr
Andre Siddharth India Rs 30 Lakh
Shaik Rasheed India Rs 30 Lakh
PACERS
Matheesha Pathirana Sri Lanka Retained
Khaleel Ahmed India Rs 4.80 Cr
Gurjapneet Singh India Rs 2.20 Cr
Nathan Ellis Australia Rs 2.00 Cr
Mukesh Choudhary India Rs 30 Lakh
SPINNERS
Noor Ahmad Afghanistan Rs 10 Cr
Shreyas Gopal India Rs 30 Lakh
ALL-ROUNDERS
Ravindra Jadeja India Retained
Shivam Dube India Retained
Ravichandran Ashwin India Rs 9.75 Cr
Rachin Ravindra New Zealand Rs 4.00 Cr (RTM)
Anshul Kamboj India Rs 3.40 Cr
Sam Curran England Rs 2.40 Cr
Deepak Hooda India Rs 1.70 Cr
Jamie Overton England Rs 1.50 Cr
Vijay Shankar India Rs 1.20 Cr
Ramakrishna  Ghosh India Rs 30 Lakh
Kamlesh Nagarkoti India Rs 30 Lakh
WICKET-KEEPERS
Mahendra Singh Dhoni India Retained
Vansh Bedi India Rs 55 Lakh
REDIFF CRICKET
