Jaiswal's Gravity-Defying Catch!

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal takes an amazing catch to dismiss Rashid Khan during the IPL 2025 match on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. Photographs: Kind courtesy Screengrab IPL/X

Rashid Khan stunned with an incredible shot, but what followed was even more spectacular -- a jaw-dropping, airborne grab from Yashasvi Jaiswal which lit up the evening and had jaws dropping across the Narendra Modi stadium.



Gujarat Titans' star all-rounder Rashid started off in smashing fashion, blazing away with 12 runs off just three deliveries. But just when it seemed he was about to launch into another trademark cameo, Jaiswal turned the tide with an unbelievable effort on the field.

Facing Rajasthan Royals pacer Tushar Deshpande, Rashid walked across his stumps and attempted an audacious no-look swat to the leg side -- a shot meant to pierce the gap behind square.

For a brief moment, it looked like the ball would sail safely away.

Enter Jaiswal. Positioned at backward square leg, he anticipated it in a flash. Two rapid steps to his right, followed by a full-stretch dive -- both hands outstretched in mid-air, eyes locked on the ball.

He plucked it out of thin air with sensational athleticism, hitting the ground hard but clutching the ball tight.

It was a moment of pure brilliance from the Rajasthan Royals batting star which left even Rashid stunned in admiration.

Jaiswal's acrobatic effort will surely go down as one of the finest catches of IPL 2025.