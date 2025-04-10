HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Jaiswal's Gravity-Defying Catch!

Jaiswal's Gravity-Defying Catch!

By HARISH KOTIAN
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 10, 2025 05:10 IST

x

Yashasvi Jaiswal

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal takes an amazing catch to dismiss Rashid Khan during the IPL 2025 match on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. Photographs: Kind courtesy Screengrab IPL/X
 

Rashid Khan stunned with an incredible shot, but what followed was even more spectacular -- a jaw-dropping, airborne grab from Yashasvi Jaiswal which lit up the evening and had jaws dropping across the Narendra Modi stadium.

Gujarat Titans' star all-rounder Rashid started off in smashing fashion, blazing away with 12 runs off just three deliveries. But just when it seemed he was about to launch into another trademark cameo, Jaiswal turned the tide with an unbelievable effort on the field.

Facing Rajasthan Royals pacer Tushar Deshpande, Rashid walked across his stumps and attempted an audacious no-look swat to the leg side -- a shot meant to pierce the gap behind square.

Rashid Khan

For a brief moment, it looked like the ball would sail safely away.

Enter Jaiswal. Positioned at backward square leg, he anticipated it in a flash. Two rapid steps to his right, followed by a full-stretch dive -- both hands outstretched in mid-air, eyes locked on the ball.

He plucked it out of thin air with sensational athleticism, hitting the ground hard but clutching the ball tight.

It was a moment of pure brilliance from the Rajasthan Royals batting star which left even Rashid stunned in admiration.

Jaiswal's acrobatic effort will surely go down as one of the finest catches of IPL 2025.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
HARISH KOTIAN / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Six Catches, Nine Drops!
Six Catches, Nine Drops!
Was Miller's Catch The Turning Point?
Was Miller's Catch The Turning Point?
Kohli, Rohit Hug; Pandya Bros Kiss
Kohli, Rohit Hug; Pandya Bros Kiss
Was This The Catch Of IPL 2025?
Was This The Catch Of IPL 2025?
'Mumbai's Success Depends On Rohit'
'Mumbai's Success Depends On Rohit'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Totally Traditional Delicacies From Kerala Kitchens

webstory image 2

Lost In Ubers: Gold Biscuits, Wedding Saris, Ghee...

webstory image 3

7 Scenic Spots For Hot Air Balloon Rides In India

VIDEOS

Prabhu Deva meets CM Yogi in Lucknow1:28

Prabhu Deva meets CM Yogi in Lucknow

Sonakshi-Zaheer spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai0:36

Sonakshi-Zaheer spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai

President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Vienna1:20

President Droupadi Murmu arrives in Vienna

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD