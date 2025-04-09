'Mumbai's Success Depends On Rohit'

'You need a 400-run season from Rohit Sharma. 15s and 20s converted into 40s and 60s.'

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma perished for 17 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Monday, April 7, 2025. Photograph: BCCI

Pressure is mounting on Rohit Sharma as he continues to struggle with form during the IPL 2025 season.

His return to the Mumbai Indians side for their high-stakes match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru was met with disappointment as the Mumbai captain could only muster 17 runs before being undone by a blistering delivery from Yash Dayal.

With every passing match, Rohit's inability to convert starts into big innings is becoming a growing concern for both fans and experts alike.

In the commentary box, Ian Bishop's frustration was palpable: 'They need more from Rohit Sharma, not just little starts of 12-15 runs at the start,' he remarked, underlining the growing expectation for a player of Rohit's calibre.

Echoing Bishop's sentiments, Ravi Shastri also expressed his discontent, highlighting the need for Rohit to start delivering the consistent performances that are expected of him at this level.

'Ideally, you want consistency. Teams that go a long way usually have the top-order firing. You need a 400-run season from Rohit Sharma. 15s and 20s converted into 40s and 60s,' Shastri emphasised.

'It's clear that merely chipping in here and there will no longer suffice. Mumbai's chances of success depend on Rohit rediscovering his best form and producing those match-winning innings,' he added.

After the match, Mumbai Indians Coach Mahela Jayawardene, while acknowledging that the team is grappling with scoring quickly during the Powerplay, remained supportive of the veteran batter.

'If you're telling me every two innings to look at someone's performance, it's a bit unfair. My memory of his last innings was the Champions Trophy-winning knock. So we have to give and back the experienced guys, and them coming to the party,' he explained, referring to the vital role experienced players like Rohit have historically played for the franchise.

IMAGE: ''Rohit's absence on the field hurts MI from a leadership point of view. He could be guiding Hardik through tough phases.' Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai's decision to use Rohit as an Impact Player in the game against RCB sparked a heated debate between former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar and ex-cricketer Ambati Rayudu.

Speaking on ESPNcricinfo after MI's defeat, Bangar questioned the tactical logic behind keeping Rohit -- India's T20 World Cup-winning skipper and five-time IPL-winning captain -- off the field during a crunch game.

'Rohit's absence on the field hurts MI from a leadership point of view. He could be guiding Hardik through tough phases,' said Bangar, implying that MI Captain Hardik Pandya could have used Rohit's experience in key moments.

Rayudu, however, strongly disagreed with that line of thinking. 'No captain needs someone in his ear. Hardik is the captain now -- this is his team. You didn't see people constantly advising Rohit when he was captain,' he said.

Bangar responded sharply, highlighting the importance of senior experience on the field in T20 scenarios.

'But we're talking about impact here. Experience matters. Rohit's presence helps tactically, and you've never led an IPL team, Rayudu, so you might not fully get that nuance,' he said.

Rayudu hit back: 'And yet, Rohit is not the captain anymore. It's Hardik's call. Input can still come -- from the dugout or a substitute. He doesn't have to be on the field.'

As the discussion grew more intense, the anchor stepped in to cool things down, reminding the panel that India's current T20I Captain Suryakumar Yadav is already on field and often supports Hardik in decision-making. He also noted that decisions like using Rohit as a sub are generally made collectively by the team management.

The conversation soon shifted to comparisons with RCB, where even though Rajat Patidar now leads the side, Virat Kohli continues to be present on the field due to his influence and fielding prowess.

But Bangar wasn't ready to concede. 'Rohit knows this setup better than anyone. That experience is valuable,' he insisted.

Rayudu, standing his ground, fired back with: 'Kohli wasn't in Dhoni's ears. Rohit wasn't in Kohli's. Let Hardik be Hardik.'