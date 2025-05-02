HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'It will be hard for any team to catch up with MI'

REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read
May 02, 2025 17:52 IST

'MI is the team to beat. I believe they will finish in the top two spots. They can finish anywhere with 18 or 20 points.'

Mumbai Indians

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians' players celebrate a wicket during the IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

The in-form Mumbai Indians overpowered Rajasthan Royals by 100 runs to register their sixth win in succession and jump to the top of the IPL 2025 standings.

Five-time champions MI were off to a slow start, winning just one of their first five games before turning their campaign around in grand style with six successive victories.

"Total dominance from MI. They are a champion team playing like a champion team. It will be hard for any team to catch up to them," Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

MI have been boosted by the recent performances of their star players including Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult among others.

"Of the 11 players, nine or 10 can win the game single-handedly. MI is the team to beat. I believe they will finish in the top two spots. They can finish anywhere with 18 or 20 points."

 

Hardik Pandya-led MI are aiming to bounce back after their horror showing last season, when they finished bottom of the standing with just four wins from 14 matches.

They have made it to the play-offs just once in the last four seasons. Their last IPL triumph came five years ago in 2020 -- a record fifth IPL title.

REDIFF CRICKET
