SEE: Khaleel's joyous reunion with Ponting's family!

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings pacer Khaleel Ahmed meets Ricky Ponting and his family. Photographs and Video: Kind courtesy CSK/X

Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed's performance is the silver lining for Chennai Super Kings, who have endured a disappointing IPL 2025.

The five-time champions slumped to their eighth defeat this season, against Punjab Kings on Wednesday, and were knocked out of contention for a play-offs berth.

Although his side suffered another heart-breaking defeat in front of the home crowd against Punjab Kings, Khaleel had a touching moment off the field that captured the hearts of fans across the country.

While the figures of 1 for 28 in 3.4 overs highlighted his prowess with the ball, a behind-the-scenes video, shared by CSK, showed the lanky pacer's gentle, sensitive, and emotional sides.

The adorable video captured the reunion of Khaleel with Ricky Ponting, his former coach at Delhi Capitals, and his family after Wednesday's IPL match in Chennai.

It showed Khaleel walking towards Ponting's family, including his children, who screamed and jumped for joy on seeing him, indicating the strong, intimate bond they share even as the soulful title track of Bollywood flick Happy Family played along.

A beaming Khaleel went on to greet and hug each of the family members before taking groupies with them, tempting even Ponting, known for his tough-as-nails persona in cricketing circles, to join the cute come-together.

Khaleel and Ponting were at Delhi Capitals for three IPL seasons. While Khaleel was acquired by CSK for Rs 4.8 crore (Rs 48 million) at the 2025 IPL mega auction, Ponting joined Punjab Kings as their head coach.

In the 10 matches he played so far, Khaleel has picked up 14 wickets, at an economy of 8.85.

Remarkably, his nine wickets in the Powerplay are the most by a bowler this season.