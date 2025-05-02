HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » SEE: Khaleel's joyous reunion with Ponting's family!

SEE: Khaleel's joyous reunion with Ponting's family!

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 02, 2025 06:32 IST

x
IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings pacer Khaleel Ahmed meets Ricky Ponting and his family. Photographs and Video: Kind courtesy CSK/X

Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed's performance is the silver lining for Chennai Super Kings, who have endured a disappointing IPL 2025.

The five-time champions slumped to their eighth defeat this season, against Punjab Kings on Wednesday, and were knocked out of contention for a play-offs berth.

Khaleel

Although his side suffered another heart-breaking defeat in front of the home crowd against Punjab Kings, Khaleel had a touching moment off the field that captured the hearts of fans across the country.

While the figures of 1 for 28 in 3.4 overs highlighted his prowess with the ball, a behind-the-scenes video, shared by CSK, showed the lanky pacer's gentle, sensitive, and emotional sides.

The adorable video captured the reunion of Khaleel with Ricky Ponting, his former coach at Delhi Capitals, and his family after Wednesday's IPL match in Chennai.

It showed Khaleel walking towards Ponting's family, including his children, who screamed and jumped for joy on seeing him, indicating the strong, intimate bond they share even as the soulful title track of Bollywood flick Happy Family played along.

A beaming Khaleel went on to greet and hug each of the family members before taking groupies with them, tempting even Ponting, known for his tough-as-nails persona in cricketing circles, to join the cute come-together.

Khaleel and Ponting were at Delhi Capitals for three IPL seasons. While Khaleel was acquired by CSK for Rs 4.8 crore (Rs 48 million) at the 2025 IPL mega auction, Ponting joined Punjab Kings as their head coach.

 

In the 10 matches he played so far, Khaleel has picked up 14 wickets, at an economy of 8.85.

Remarkably, his nine wickets in the Powerplay are the most by a bowler this season.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Hussey pinpoints reason behind CSK's poor season
Hussey pinpoints reason behind CSK's poor season
Dhoni's honest assessment of CSK's faltering campaign
Dhoni's honest assessment of CSK's faltering campaign
Coach Fleming takes the blame for CSK's poor show
Coach Fleming takes the blame for CSK's poor show
'I found a gem': Ponting's big prediction comes true
'I found a gem': Ponting's big prediction comes true
Learn from Kohli: Ponting slams PBKS batters
Learn from Kohli: Ponting slams PBKS batters

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why Sambar Is So Good For You?

webstory image 2

From Raina to Malik: 7 Kashmiri IPL Superstars

webstory image 3

10 Elegant Recipes For Passionate Pastawallahs

VIDEOS

'Time to respond to Pakistan': Border villagers brace for all possibilites3:35

'Time to respond to Pakistan': Border villagers brace for...

Indian Navy's warship reaches Surat Port for the first time3:29

Indian Navy's warship reaches Surat Port for the first time

'Chun chun ke jawab milega': Amit Shah's big warning after J-K attack4:47

'Chun chun ke jawab milega': Amit Shah's big warning...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD