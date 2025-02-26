HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Dhoni's t-shirt sparks retirement speculation

Dhoni's t-shirt sparks retirement speculation

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 26, 2025 23:46 IST

x

MS Dhoni

IMAGE: MS Dhoni was spotted wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with Morse code. Photographs: CSK/X

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has once again ignited speculation about his future in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a characteristically gesture.

Arriving in Chennai on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, to join the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pre-season camp, Dhoni was spotted wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with Morse code.

Fans quickly deciphered the code to read- ‘ONE LAST TIME’

 

This subtle message has sent ripples through the cricketing community, suggesting that the upcoming IPL season might be Dhoni's swan song.

MS Dhoni

At 43, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter has been a cornerstone of CSK since the league's inception, leading the team to multiple championships and earning a devoted fan base.

In the previous season, Dhoni stepped down from the captaincy, passing the baton to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Despite the leadership change, CSK faced challenges, finishing fifth and missing the playoffs.

While Dhoni has not officially announced his retirement, this Morse code hint aligns with his history of unexpected revelations.

MS Dhoni

As the IPL 2025 season approaches, fans and analysts alike will be watching closely, cherishing each moment of what could be the final chapter in Dhoni's illustrious career.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Nobody cares how old you are in the IPL: Dhoni
Nobody cares how old you are in the IPL: Dhoni
Dhoni Spotted Enjoying India vs Pakistan Thriller
Dhoni Spotted Enjoying India vs Pakistan Thriller
Dhoni defies age: To play IPL 2025 as uncapped player
Dhoni defies age: To play IPL 2025 as uncapped player
Even Dhoni wouldn't be able to help this Pak side: Mir
Even Dhoni wouldn't be able to help this Pak side: Mir
The Dhoni no one really knew...
The Dhoni no one really knew...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Compelling Reasons To Keep Your Love Life Private

webstory image 2

The Chia Cure: 8 Reasons To Have Chia Seeds

webstory image 3

The 12 Holy Jyotirlingas Of India

VIDEOS

Devotees take holy dip in Godavari in Nashik on Mahashivratri0:44

Devotees take holy dip in Godavari in Nashik on...

IAF's stunning air show over Maha Kumbh Mela on the final day!1:08

IAF's stunning air show over Maha Kumbh Mela on the final...

Foreign devotees recite 'Shiv Tandav Stotram' in Varanasi 1:10

Foreign devotees recite 'Shiv Tandav Stotram' in Varanasi

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD