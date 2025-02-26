Dhoni's t-shirt sparks retirement speculation

IMAGE: MS Dhoni was spotted wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with Morse code. Photographs: CSK/X

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has once again ignited speculation about his future in the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a characteristically gesture.

Arriving in Chennai on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, to join the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pre-season camp, Dhoni was spotted wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with Morse code.

Fans quickly deciphered the code to read- ‘ONE LAST TIME’

This subtle message has sent ripples through the cricketing community, suggesting that the upcoming IPL season might be Dhoni's swan song.

At 43, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter has been a cornerstone of CSK since the league's inception, leading the team to multiple championships and earning a devoted fan base.

In the previous season, Dhoni stepped down from the captaincy, passing the baton to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Despite the leadership change, CSK faced challenges, finishing fifth and missing the playoffs.

While Dhoni has not officially announced his retirement, this Morse code hint aligns with his history of unexpected revelations.

As the IPL 2025 season approaches, fans and analysts alike will be watching closely, cherishing each moment of what could be the final chapter in Dhoni's illustrious career.