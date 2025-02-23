Dhoni Spotted Enjoying India vs Pakistan Thriller

IMAGE: A screengrab captures MS Dhoni taking a break from an ad shoot to catch the action on the sidelines.

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen enjoying the high-voltage ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday.

While the cricketing world was glued to the much-anticipated encounter, fans were thrilled to spot the legendary wicketkeeper-batter watching the game from a different setting.

Dhoni was reportedly on the sidelines of an ad shoot when he took a break to catch the action. Adding to the buzz, Bollywood star Sunny Deol was also present, and a video of the two watching the match together has since gone viral on social media.

Even though Dhoni was not at the stadium, his presence—wherever he watches a match—still creates waves, proving his ever-growing legacy in Indian cricket.