'Haven't Spoken To Dhoni For More Than 10 Years'

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Photograph: BCCI

Harbhajan Singh made a shocking disclosure when he revealed that he hasn't spoken to former captain and team-mate Mahendra Singh Dhoni for more than a decade.



Harbhajan and Dhoni were part of the Indian team which won two World Cups together -- the T20 World Cup in 2007 and the ODI World Cup in 2011.



The off-spinner, who retired from cricket in 2021, declared he is no longer in touch with Dhoni.



'I don't speak to Dhoni', Harbhajan told the News18 podcast.



'When I was playing at CSK, we used to speak then, but otherwise we have not spoken on the phone. It's been more than 10 years now.'



Harbhajan and Dhoni played together in 49 Tests, 137 ODIs and 26 T20s Internationals from 2005 to 2016 and were team-mates at Chennai Super Kings for a couple of years.

IMAGE: Harbhajan Singh takes Dhoni for a drive in his new car in Chandigarh, August 31, 2009. Photograph: Ajay Verma/Reuters

Harbhajan claimed he doesn't know the reason why they stopped talking.



'I have no reason; perhaps he does have a reason. I don't know what the reasons are.'



'When we were playing in the IPL at CSK, that's when we used to meet and talk, and that too it was restricted to the ground. But other than that, he did not come to my hotel room, nor did I go to his.'



'But it is okay. As a player my responsibility was to give my best for the team. We won the IPL title one season and I enjoyed my two years at CSK. It was good fun.

'I don't have any anger against anyone, I am very content. Maybe he (Dhoni) has some something in his mind, he can tell me. Even if he had something to say, he would have told me by now.



'I have never tried calling him because I have a lot of pride in myself. I only call up people who answer my calls.'



'I stay in touch with my friends. A relationship is always about give and take. If I respect you, I will hope that you will respect me back or respond back. But if I call you once or twice and if you don't respond, maybe I will probably only meet you as much as needed.'