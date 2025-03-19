Can RCB End IPL Jinx?

IMAGE: Will IPL 2025 could be the year Royal Challengers Bengaluru endS the long wait for silverware? Photographs: Royal Challengers Bengaluru/Instagram

Royal Challengers Bengaluru heads into IPL 2025 with renewed hope, banking on batting superstar Virat Kohli to extend his recent trophy-winning spree with the Indian team into the league.



Kohli, who played pivotal roles in India's triumphant campaigns at the T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy within a remarkable nine-month span, comes into the IPL brimming with confidence and form.



Having consistently carried RCB's batting on his shoulders over the years, the franchise will look to Kohli not just for runs but also for inspiration as they chase an elusive IPL title -- a drought that has persisted for 17 years since the IPL's inception in 2008.



In a surprising yet bold move, RCB appointed Rajat Patidar captain after missing out on some top Indian stars during the mega auction. Patidar, known for his aggressive strokeplay and ability to dominate spinners, brings a fresh perspective to the leadership role despite his limited experience in the role.



RCB's power-packed batting line-up looks well equipped to exploit the short boundaries and flat pitches at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.



Phil Salt, a destructive opener with a penchant for rapid starts, could prove to be a key player for RCB along with Kohli at the top.



Add to that the power-hitting middle order of Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Jacob Bethell and RCB possess the muscle to post or chase daunting totals.



However, the absence of a specialist left-handed batter in the top six could be a glaring weakness, especially in the middle overs against teams with quality spinners.



RCB could look towards employing left-hander Krunal Pandya, a versatile spin-bowling all-rounder, as a floater in the batting order -- a role Axar Patel has played for India recently -- to get some flexibility and balance in their line-up.

On the bowling front, RCB's pace attack appears formidable. Veterans Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar bring a wealth of experience, with the Aussie's accuracy and the Indian seamer's swing bowling forming a potent new-ball combination.



Retained left-arm pacer Yash Dayal, who impressed in previous seasons, adds depth, while Lungi Ngidi and Nuwan Thushara will play crucial roles in containing opposition on the high-scoring pitches at the Chinnaswamy, where disciplined bowling is a key requisite.



However, the spin department remains a concern. With Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, and Suyash Sharma as their primary spinners, RCB lack a world-class tweaker capable of turning games on the head.



If the batting firepower can consistently deliver and the bowlers perform to expectations, IPL 2025 could finally be the year RCB ends the long wait for a silverware.



Squad:

Batters

Rajat Patidar (Captain), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara.

All-rounders

Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Tim David, Jacob Bethel, Swapnil Singh, Manoj Bhandage.

Wicket-keepers

Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma

Bowlers

Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Yash Dayal, Lungi Ngidi, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee

IPL Titles: 0

Schedule