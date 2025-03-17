IPL 2025 PIX: Kohli's intense prep

IMAGE: Virat Kohli has ignited his preparations for IPL 2025. Photograph: RCB/X

The King is back, and he's hungry for IPL glory!

Virat Kohli has ignited his preparations for IPL 2025, unleashing a torrent of powerful strokes in intense net sessions at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.

With the season opener against Kolkata Knight Riders looming on March 22nd, Kohli's focused determination is palpable.

Fresh off a stellar Champions Trophy performance, featuring match-winning centuries and crucial half-centuries, he's carrying a wave of momentum.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, under new leadership, will rely heavily on Kohli's explosive starts as they chase that elusive maiden IPL title.

Witnessing his familiar energy and masterful shot selection, one thing is clear: Virat Kohli is ready to dominate.

From 2008 to 2025, his loyalty to RCB continues, and this season, he aims to make it count.