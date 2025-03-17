HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » IPL 2025 PIX: Kohli's intense prep

IPL 2025 PIX: Kohli's intense prep

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 17, 2025 19:42 IST

x

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli has ignited his preparations for IPL 2025. Photograph: RCB/X

The King is back, and he's hungry for IPL glory!

Virat Kohli has ignited his preparations for IPL 2025, unleashing a torrent of powerful strokes in intense net sessions at Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday.

With the season opener against Kolkata Knight Riders looming on March 22nd, Kohli's focused determination is palpable.

 

Fresh off a stellar Champions Trophy performance, featuring match-winning centuries and crucial half-centuries, he's carrying a wave of momentum.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, under new leadership, will rely heavily on Kohli's explosive starts as they chase that elusive maiden IPL title.

Witnessing his familiar energy and masterful shot selection, one thing is clear: Virat Kohli is ready to dominate.

From 2008 to 2025, his loyalty to RCB continues, and this season, he aims to make it count.

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

IPL 2025: GT's bowling unit could be best
IPL 2025: GT's bowling unit could be best
Jio ends free IPL streaming in India
Jio ends free IPL streaming in India
Can Rishabh Pant resolve LSG's opening conundrum?
Can Rishabh Pant resolve LSG's opening conundrum?
IPL 2025: Du Plessis's new role in Delhi Capitals
IPL 2025: Du Plessis's new role in Delhi Capitals
Dada In Uniform: What Is Ganguly Up To?
Dada In Uniform: What Is Ganguly Up To?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Countries With The Tallest People In The World

webstory image 2

Paneer Walnut Malai Kofta: 25-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Varanasi Is One Of The 10 Oldest Cities In The World

VIDEOS

Priyanka Gandhi arrives at Parliament Annexe building for ONOE meeting0:34

Priyanka Gandhi arrives at Parliament Annexe building for...

Rakul Preet Singh spotted at Mumbai airport0:27

Rakul Preet Singh spotted at Mumbai airport

Saiee Manjrekar at Rasha Thadani's birthday bash0:20

Saiee Manjrekar at Rasha Thadani's birthday bash

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD