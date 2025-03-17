HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Dada In Unform: What Is Ganguly Up To?

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 17, 2025 14:34 IST

Sourav Ganguly

Photographs: Netflix

Sourav Ganguly has taken the internet by storm with his quirky new role in a new ad promoting Netflix's upcoming web series Khakee: The Bengal Chapter.

 

Speculation was rife about Dada playing a cameo in the series. However, in the ad, the former India captain hilariously struggles to play a policeman before settling into the role of the ultimate superfan to spread the word about the action-packed thriller!

Sourav Ganguly

“As someone who has always been passionate about thrillers and cop dramas, Khakee as a franchise is definitely one of my favourites. So when Netflix approached me, I was excited to collaborate with them for the newest installment of Khakee - The Bengal Chapter, in the capacity of a superfan. And I truly feel that.

Sourav Ganguly

"The series has been extensively shot in Kolkata and the gripping narrative and stellar performances make it a must-watch for anyone who appreciates a well-made thriller," Ganguly said.

REDIFF CRICKET
