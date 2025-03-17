The day Dhoni lost his cool... here's what happened...

IMAGE: MS Dhoni opens up about the rare time he lost his calm in IPL. Photograph: BCCI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known for his ice-cool demeanor and composure on the field which has earned him the moniker "Captain Cool". However, there was a rare moment when the legendary wicketkeeper-batter lost his cool during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match in 2019.

Almost six years later, Dhoni recalled the infamous incident during a freewheeling chat with Mandira Bedi, terming it a “big mistake.”

The game in question was between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur. As the group match was heading for a nail-biting finish, Dhoni, then CSK captain, lost his cool and stormed into the field following a controversial decision by umpire Bruce Oxenford.

The incident happened in the final over of the game. Chasing 18 runs off the last six balls, CSK lost Dhoni on the third ball. Ravindra Jadeja and Mitchell Santner were at the crease. RR's Ben Stokes tried to bowl a slower delivery and it slipped out of his hand, resulting in a waist-high full toss. The on-field umpire Ullas Gandhe initially signaled a no-ball, but square-leg umpire Bruce Oxenford overruled the call.

Dhoni was visibly furious and he walked onto the field from the dugout to confront the umpires. The officials, however, refused to budge and ruled the delivery legal. Although CSK won the match, thanks to Santner's last-ball six, the incident took the sheen off that thrilling victory.

Dhoni said that in cricket there is a tendency to lose cool as it is a high-stakes game. Dhoni said in such moments it is best to stay quiet and move away from the situation.

"A lot of times it has happened. During one of the IPL matches, I walked onto the field. That was a big mistake. Other than that also, there have been instances where something gets triggered because we play a sport where the stakes are very high. You're supposed to win every game. That's why I say when you're angry or frustrated at something, keep your mouth shut and get away from it. Try taking deeper breathes because it is similar to handling pressure," said Dhoni.

Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in 2020, continues to play for CSK in the IPL. He will be back for his 18th season in the cash-rich league. Five-time champions CSK will start their campaign in IPL 2025 on March 23 against Mumbai Indians.