Home  » Cricket » IPL 2025 awaits govt's call to continue

IPL 2025 awaits govt's call to continue

Source: PTI
Last updated on: May 08, 2025 23:51 IST

Friday's match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru to go as planned: IPL Chairman

IPL stadium

IMAGE: The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala during the floodlight blackout on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal on Thursday said government directives are being awaited before deciding on whether to continue with the league amid the military clash with Pakistan but Friday's match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bengaluru "is on as of now".

The league's continuation is in serious doubt after Thursday's match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala was called off midway following air raid alerts in nearby cities of Jammu and Pathankot.

"We are reviewing the situation right now. It is an evolving situation. We haven't received any directive from the government. Obviously the decision will be taken keeping all the logistics in mind," Dhumal said.

Asked about Friday's game in Lucknow, he said: "Yes it is on as of now but obviously it is an evolving situation and any decision will be taken keeping the best interest of all stakeholders in mind."

Following the abandonment in Dharamsala, players and support staff of both teams will be transported to Delhi via a special train from Pathankot, located about 85 km from the hill town.

 

The teams will travel to Pathankot by road. Dharamsala's lone airport, along with the ones in neighbouring Kangra and Chandigarh, are currently closed as part of precautionary measures to thwart potential Pakistani attacks.

India's military strikes are in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
