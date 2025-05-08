IPL crisis: Special train for PBKS, DC players to Delhi

IMAGE: Players, support staff, and match officials were quickly escorted from the stadium. Photograph: BCCI

In a bid to ensure the safe evacuation of players and officials from Dharamsala following the abrupt cancellation of the IPL match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has arranged a special train to transport them to Delhi.

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla confirmed the move, saying, “We are organising a special train from Una, which is not far from Dharamsala, to bring everybody home safely. As of now, the match has been called off and the stadium has been evacuated. The safety of the players, officials, and support staff is our top priority.”

The match, which had started late due to rain, was called off in the 11th over of PBKS’s innings after floodlights malfunctioned at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium.

Initially believed to be a technical glitch, the situation soon escalated to a full-blown blackout following air raid alerts in nearby areas, triggering security concerns in the region.

Following the disruption, players, support staff, and match officials were quickly escorted from the stadium, with IPL chairman Arun Singh Dhumal overseeing the evacuation.

Shukla emphasised that a meeting between the BCCI and IPL governing council was underway, with future decisions about the tournament dependent on how the situation develops.

The specially arranged Vande Bharat train will depart from Una, the nearest railway station, with players and officials expected to travel to Delhi for their safety.

“The future of the tournament will be discussed tomorrow, but for now, the priority is the safety of everyone involved,” Shukla added.