HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » IPL crisis: Special train for PBKS, DC players to Delhi

IPL crisis: Special train for PBKS, DC players to Delhi

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 08, 2025 23:11 IST

x

Shreyas Iyer

IMAGE: Players, support staff, and match officials were quickly escorted from the stadium. Photograph: BCCI

In a bid to ensure the safe evacuation of players and officials from Dharamsala following the abrupt cancellation of the IPL match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has arranged a special train to transport them to Delhi.

 

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla confirmed the move, saying, “We are organising a special train from Una, which is not far from Dharamsala, to bring everybody home safely. As of now, the match has been called off and the stadium has been evacuated. The safety of the players, officials, and support staff is our top priority.”

The match, which had started late due to rain, was called off in the 11th over of PBKS’s innings after floodlights malfunctioned at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium.

Initially believed to be a technical glitch, the situation soon escalated to a full-blown blackout following air raid alerts in nearby areas, triggering security concerns in the region.

Following the disruption, players, support staff, and match officials were quickly escorted from the stadium, with IPL chairman Arun Singh Dhumal overseeing the evacuation.

Shukla emphasised that a meeting between the BCCI and IPL governing council was underway, with future decisions about the tournament dependent on how the situation develops.

The specially arranged Vande Bharat train will depart from Una, the nearest railway station, with players and officials expected to travel to Delhi for their safety.

“The future of the tournament will be discussed tomorrow, but for now, the priority is the safety of everyone involved,” Shukla added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET Mumbai
Share:

RELATED STORIES

War clouds over India: End game for IPL 2025?
War clouds over India: End game for IPL 2025?
IPL: Punjab vs DC match called off, fans evacuated
IPL: Punjab vs DC match called off, fans evacuated
After Rohit, Who??
After Rohit, Who??
PSL match postponed; English players may return home
PSL match postponed; English players may return home
PBKS-MI IPL match in Dharamsala moved to Ahmedabad
PBKS-MI IPL match in Dharamsala moved to Ahmedabad

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

webstory image 2

12 Luscious Indian Summer Fruits You Have Never Seen

webstory image 3

New Smart TVs With Vision AI From Samsung For 2025

VIDEOS

Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar Sharma martyred in Pakistan Army shelling2:45

Lance Naik Dinesh Kumar Sharma martyred in Pakistan Army...

India opens 2 gates of Baglihar Dam amid heavy rain in J-K2:56

India opens 2 gates of Baglihar Dam amid heavy rain in J-K

India shoots down Pakistani drones over Jammu airport 0:32

India shoots down Pakistani drones over Jammu airport

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD