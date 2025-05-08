War clouds over India: End game for IPL 2025?

IMAGE: BCCI has convened an urgent meeting to assess whether the league can safely continue. Photograph: BCCI

The IPL 2025 season was thrown into turmoil on Thursday night after the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match was abruptly halted due to air raid alerts and a widespread blackout across North India—raising serious questions about the tournament’s future.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia addressed the media following the abrupt cancellation of the IPL match, citing regional instability as the primary reason for the decision.

“The situation is not stable at the moment, and that is why we have cancelled today’s match — not just in Dharamsala, but also due to escalating tensions from the neighbouring country," Saikia said.

He stressed that the well-being of everyone involved was paramount:

“The safety of players, spectators, and support staff is our top priority. We will do everything that is in the best interest of the nations involved.”

“We are closely monitoring the situation and will make further decisions accordingly,” he added.

The cancellation followed India's missile strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan—military action that came two weeks after the deadly April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.

The tense security situation triggered blackouts in key cities including Pathankot, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Mohali, and Chandigarh, prompting the evacuation of fans and players from the Dharamsala stadium.

Amid rising concerns, especially from overseas players, the BCCI has convened an urgent meeting to assess whether the league can safely continue. As things stand, the remainder of the IPL 2025 season could be at risk of suspension or cancellation depending on how the geopolitical situation evolves.