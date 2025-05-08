HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Preity Zinta Holds Shreyas Close - Literally!

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
May 08, 2025 21:28 IST

Preity Zinta

IMAGE: Bollywood star and Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta turned heads with a touching gesture during a tense IPL match week. Photograph: BCCI

Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta was seen offering heartfelt support to their captain Shreyas Iyer—holding a plush ‘Shreyas’ pillow close during the team’s latest IPL encounter.

Her husband, Gene Goodenough, also joined in the symbolic show of solidarity, carrying a mini-pillow with Yuzvendra Chahal’s name. The couple’s quiet, visual backing for the players drew attention.

 

Zinta was also spotted in a serious conversation with IPL chairman Arun Dhumal, looking pensive as the match-day atmosphere shifted from festive to poignant.

Preity Zinta

The fixture between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians, originally scheduled to be played in Dharamsala on May 11, was moved to Ahmedabad due to the temporary closure of the Dharamsala airport amid military strikes by India on terror infrastructure in Pakistan.

Praak

Despite the shift, the spirit of the hill town remained strong. Before the game, popular singer B Praak delivered a stirring performance, and Dharamsala paid tribute to the Indian Armed Forces.

Preity Zinta

The stadium’s giant screen beamed a proud message, 'We are proud of our Armed Forces'.

REDIFF CRICKET
