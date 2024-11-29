ABD Thinks Kohli Will Lead RCB

IMAGE: Will Virat Kohli captain RCB again? Photograph: BCCI

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have assembled a formidable 22-member squad for IPL 2025, but the captaincy question remains unanswered.

While no official announcement has been made, former RCB captain Virat Kohli is widely speculated to reclaim the role.

A B de Villiers, a legendary figure in RCB's history, hinted at Kohli's potential return to the captaincy, citing the squad's composition as a strong indicator.

'Looking at the squad, I think he will be the captain,' AB stated on his YouTube channel.

AB expressed satisfaction with RCB's pace bowling department, particularly the acquisition of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Lungi Ngidi. However, he highlighted the team's potential weakness in spin bowling, especially for home matches at the Chinnaswamy stadium.

'We missed out on Ravichandran Ashwin, but we have a strong pace attack. However, we could use a spinner who can turn the ball both ways,' AB said.

To address this concern, AB suggested that the IPL might consider introducing a mid-season transfer window. This would allow teams to bolster their squads with players from the unsold list, potentially filling any gaps in their line-up.