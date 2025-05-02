HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Home  » Cricket » 'Simple cricket': The secret behind MI's winning run

Source: PTI
Last updated on: May 02, 2025 00:43 IST

'Everyone is very clear and we are going back to simple cricket, it is working for us and hopefully it continues.'

hardik-Karn

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians' spinner Karn Sharma celebrates with captain Hardik Pandya after dismissing Rajasthan Royals' Kumar Kartikeya on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya said it was important to stay disciplined and humble following their sixth victory in a row, in the IPL 2025 match, in Jaipur, on Thursday.

MI crushed RR by 100 runs to end the home team's play-offs hopes.

"Everyone is very clear and we are going back to simple cricket, it is working for us and hopefully it continues. We want to be humble, very disciplined and keep focusing," said Hardik at the post match presentation.

"We could have got another 15 runs. What we were trying to speak to each other was to play percentage shots. Surya and I said there's value for shots... Ro (Rohit) and Ryan batted the same way. I think it was absolutely fantastic.

"It is never about people getting chances; it's about what is required in the situation. People are going back to batsmanship. As a group, the way we batted was proper batsmanship."

Mumbai Indians posted a huge 217/2 after being put in to bat before they came up with a dominant showing with the ball to rout the Royals for 117 in 16.1 overs.

RR stand-in skipper Riyan Parag MI batters simply took the game away from them.

"We have to give credit to the way MI played. The way they batted, took the game a little deep, kept the 10 runs per over consistency and accelerated in the end. As far as our batting is concerned it wasn't our day," he said.

 

"We have been getting good starts but it is up to the middle order - myself, Dhruv, for us to step up when we lose wickets in the powerplay, but we still back ourselves, if another situation (like today) comes up then we will be up for it."

Talking about the season, Parag said: "We have done a lot of things right, lot of things wrong, we want to focus on the things we have done right, lot of mistakes, lot of small errors, focus on how to not make them and we have had a few close matches." 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved.
