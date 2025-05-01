HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
RR fans cry foul as Rohit survives close DRS call

Last updated on: May 01, 2025 20:59 IST

x

Rohit-DRS

The IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in Jaipur got off to an uneventful start with Mumbai, after being put in to bat, scoring just 9 runs off the first two overs.

However, a controversy over an alleged late DRS call by MI opener Rohit Sharma added a little spice to proceedings. 

In the second over of the match bowled by Fazalhaq Farooqi, Rohit was given out lbw as the pace-off length delivery got him on the back leg.

The umpire wasted little time in raising his finger but Rohit was not convinced, and after a long discussion with his opening partner Ryan Rickelton, the Hitman signaled for the review.

In the end, he survived by the barest of margins as the ball-tracker showed the ball pitched just outside the line of leg stump.

 

The decision, however, did not go down well with RR fans on social media as they cried foul, alleging Rohit was too late to take the DRS review. They also posted screengrabs purportedly showing that the DRS timer was completed.

As per rules, the timer gives the player or fielding captain 15 seconds to signal for a review. If the request is not made within this time, the decision is final.

The DRS timer is separate from the timer for the on-field umpire's decision.

Rohit-DRS1

Rohit-DRS2

Rohit-DRS3

 

