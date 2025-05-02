HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
From ton to nought, Vaibhav learns T20 lesson hard way

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
May 02, 2025 01:40 IST

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi walks back to the dugout after getting dismissed for a duck against Mumbai Indians on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals' 14-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi got a taste of the unpredictability of the game following his stunning century in the previous match with a two-ball duck in the Indian Premier League in Jaipur on Thursday.

Suryavanshi was in seventh heaven on Monday against Gujarat Titans when he became the youngest player to smash a hundred in men's Twenty20 cricket (101 off 38), but the teenager fell in the first over against Mumbai Indians.

Rajasthan coach Rahul Dravid had urged caution when it came to praising or criticising the youngster, saying he was bound to have both success and failure in his career -- a prediction that has proven true.

IMAGE: Suryavanshi mistimes a shot to mid-wicket to be caught by Will Jacks. Photograph: BCCI

Chasing a target of 218, Suryavanshi tried to clear mid-on with the second delivery he faced from Deepak Chahar but the young opening batter found Will Jacks at the edge of the circle, silencing the home fans in Jaipur who looked on in disbelief.

 

"He's going to have to learn to deal with failures as much as success, as his coach says," commentator Ian Bishop said as a dejected Suryavanshi made the slow walk back to the pavilion.

Suryavanshi was not the only batter to struggle in the chase, however, as his wicket triggered a batting collapse.

IMAGE: Deepak Chahar celebrates with skipper Hardik Pandya after dismissing Suryavanshi. Photograph: BCCI

Trent Boult (3-28) and Jasprit Bumrah (2-15) ripped through Rajasthan's batting order while Karn Sharma (3-23) cleaned up the tail as Mumbai won by 100 runs - their sixth straight win.

As Mumbai provisionally moved to the top of the table, eighth-placed Rajasthan have now been eliminated from playoff contention.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
