IPL Auction: Uncapped Players Steal Show

The IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, once again showcased the immense potential of uncapped talent.

Building on the trend set by Avesh Khan, who became the most expensive uncapped player in IPL history with a Rs 10 crore (Rs 100 million) deal to Lucknow Super Giants in 2022, this year's auction once again highlighted the growing demand for emerging stars.

Rasikh Salam Dar, a promising pacer from Jammu and Kashmir with experience across multiple franchises, was the standout performer among the uncapped players. Royal Challengers Bengaluru splurged a whopping Rs 6 crore (Rs 60 million) to secure his services.

RCB and Sunrisers Hyderabad went head-to-head in a fierce bidding war for the 24 year old, pushing the price to Rs 6 crore. Despite Delhi Capital's RTM option, they chose not to match, allowing Dar to stay with RCB.

The pacer, who has previously represented Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and DC, brings experience and versatility with nine wickets in eight IPL matches.

Nehal Wadhera, the Punjab batter who debuted with Mumbai Indians in 2023, was snapped up by Punjab Kings for Rs 4.20 crore (Rs 42 million).

Wadhera has proven his value with 350 runs in 20 IPL matches, boasting a strike rate of 140. He sparked a bidding war at the IPL 2025 auction, with Chennai Super Kings, LSG and PBKS vying for the Punjab batter.

The price soared past Rs 2 crore (Rs 20 million), and DC's late entry pushed it to Rs 4 crore (Rs 40 million). But PBKS clinched Wadhera for Rs 4.20 crore, as MI opted not to use their RTM.

Abhinav Manohar, with a base price of Rs 30 lakh (Rs 3 million), sparked intense bidding at the auction.

RCB and CSK began the contest, with Gujarat Titans and SRH joining in as the price soared. SRH led at Rs 2.8 crore (Rs 28 million) when KKR briefly entered the fray, but ultimately, SRH secured Manohar for Rs 3.2 crore (Rs 32 million).

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, known for his explosive debut season with a strike rate of 155.23, returned to KKR for Rs 3 crore (Rs 30 million).

CSK fiercely contested, driving the price past Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 million), but KKR held firm to reclaim the dynamic batter.

Naman Dhir, with a base price of Rs 30 lakh, ignited a bidding frenzy at the auction.

MI opened the bidding, with RCB, DC, Rajasthan Royals and PBKS entering a heated contest that saw the price climb steadily. RR led at Rs 3.40 crore (Rs 34 million), but MI exercised their RTM card at Rs 5.25 crore (Rs 52.5 million), reclaiming Dhir in a dramatic finish.

Abdul Samad,. with a base price of Rs 30 lakh, sparked a bidding war at the auction.

RCB and LSG began aggressively, with PBKS joining at Rs 1.6 crore (Rs 16 million). As the price soared, LSG and PBKS went head-to-head, with LSG ultimately securing the hard-hitting all-rounder for Rs 4.20 crore (Rs 42 million).

Despite having the RTM option, SRH chose not to match the bid, allowing Samad to join Lucknow's ranks.

Simarjeet Singh entered the auction with a base price of Rs 30 lakh, drawing immediate attention from CSK, eager to reunite with the pacer.

SRH quickly joined the fray, determined to bolster their pace attack. After a brief bidding war, Simarjeet was sold to SRH for Rs 1.5 crore (Rs 15 million).

Next up was Vaibhav Arora, the swing bowler from Himachal Pradesh. With a base price of Rs 30 lakh, Arora sparked interest from KKR, looking to retain a key player.

RR entered the bidding battle, pushing the price steadily upwards. Ultimately, KKR triumphed, bringing Arora back into their fold for Rs 1.80 crore (Rs 18 million).

The auction then saw Vyshak Vijaykumar the Karnataka seamer, listed at a Rs 30 lakh base price. SRH began the bidding, with GT stepping in to compete.

The bidding intensified before PBKS swooped in to claim Vijaykumar for Rs 1.80 crore, further strengthening their bowling lineup.

