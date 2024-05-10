News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Will Impact Player rule be done away with?

Will Impact Player rule be done away with?

Source: PTI
May 10, 2024 13:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Umpire signals Impact Player substitution 

IMAGE: Umpire signals Impact Player substitution. Photograph: BCCI

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said that the Impact Player rule, which has divided opinions in the ongoing IPL, can be revisited if that's what the stakeholders want given that it was introduced as a "test case".

The impact player rule has had a heavy bearing on the ongoing edition with teams crossing 250-run mark as many as eight times so far. Players, coaches as well as experts have pointed out the challenges which the impact player rule poses to the bowlers, saying that it allows teams to have extended batting line-ups.

India captain Rohit Sharma has stated that the rule hurts all-rounders as they are not getting enough bowling opportunities.

 

"Impact player rule was brought in as a test case. On the bright side, it is providing additional playing opportunities to two Indian players," he said in an interaction with select media at the BCCI office in Mumbai on Thursday.

"Isn't it important that two Indian players are getting a chance? The game is also becoming more competitive," he added.

Shah said all stakeholders will sit down in a meeting likely to be held after the T20 World Cup to decide on it.

"But still, if the players feel that this is not alright we will speak on it. However, no one has said anything about it yet. After the IPL and the World Cup, we will have a meeting and decide," he said.

"After the World Cup, we will consult with players, franchise and broadcasters and decide about the future course. It's not a permanent rule nor am I saying we will move past it," he added.

Shah said the focus has also been on improving women's cricket by adding more fixtures to their calendar.

"Women's cricket is going on full fledged and it is being managed no less than men's cricket. There is a World Cup in Bangladesh so we have maintained our bilateral relationship and played a series," Shah said.

"We have put our focus 51 per cent on women's cricket and 49 per cent on men's because we are doing good in men's cricket so we are taking women's cricket on priority (basis). Their match fees has also increased so they have income as well," he added.

However, Shah said there is no possibility of an increase in the number of teams for the Women's Premier League.

"Let it be five teams for now. The media and sponsorship rights are set for five years and adding more teams will only create issues for them. The franchises have to sustain as well," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Is Kohli Targeting Gavaskar?
Is Kohli Targeting Gavaskar?
'Let me be here in BCCI. Am I not doing a good job?'
'Let me be here in BCCI. Am I not doing a good job?'
'He'll make you hurt, especially if you drop him'
'He'll make you hurt, especially if you drop him'
'I Had Never Asked For Votes Before'
'I Had Never Asked For Votes Before'
Dream Debut For Kaverappa!
Dream Debut For Kaverappa!
Mehbooba's Appeal Seems Intact
Mehbooba's Appeal Seems Intact
After lacklustre Q4 results, headwinds persist for IOC
After lacklustre Q4 results, headwinds persist for IOC

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

'Why do you want to rest players ahead of T20 WC?'

'Why do you want to rest players ahead of T20 WC?'

Dravid will have to reapply for Head Coach's job: Shah

Dravid will have to reapply for Head Coach's job: Shah

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances