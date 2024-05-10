News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Why do you want to rest players ahead of T20 WC?'

Source: PTI
May 10, 2024 12:49 IST
Jay Shah said IPL is the best way to prepare for the Indian players as a Jasprit Bumrah gets a chance to gauge a marauding batter like Travis Head well ahead of the World Cup.

Mumbai Indians have refused to rest Jasprit Bumrah during the IPL this season

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said India are sending an experienced team to the T20 World Cup owing to the fact that conditions in the USA are unknown.

"The team is leaving in two batches, those who will be free before (the playoffs) will leave on May 24. The rest of them will leave after the final," he said.

 

"We have an experienced team; a better team couldn't have been selected. We have selected the best 15 players possible. We have a batting line up till Nos. 8 and 9. We have selected experienced players who can play in all conditions," he added.

Shah said India's T20 World Cup-bound players for the Caribbean and the USA, who are currently busy with the IPL, need no rest as competition is perfect preparation ahead of the mega event.

"Why do you want to rest players? This is (as good as a) practice session, you cannot get any better opportunity (to prepare) than this," Shah said.

"There is a cosmopolitan team in front of you, one team has a bowler from New Zealand, the other has a bowler from Australia and the next one has a bowler from Sri Lanka," he added.

Shah said IPL is the best way to prepare for the Indian players as a Jasprit Bumrah gets a chance to gauge a marauding batter like Travis Head well ahead of the World Cup.

“If we rest a bowler he won't get a chance to bowl at Travis Head. When (Jasprit) Bumrah will bowl to Travis Head, he will understand where to bowl to him and how. There is no better opportunity," he said. 

