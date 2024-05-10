News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'He'll make you hurt, especially if you drop him'

'He'll make you hurt, especially if you drop him'

Source: PTI
May 10, 2024 10:40 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Kohli made most of the two reprieves, including one on zero, to make a 47-ball 92. Photograph: BCCI

Cameron Green lauded star batter Virat Kohli for playing a “vintage” innings to keep Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the race to the IPL playoffs.

Kohli made most of the two reprieves, including one on zero, to make a 47-ball 92 that set the tone for their 60-run win over Punjab Kings in a must-win match in Dharamsala on Thursday.

 

"He played the vintage Virat that we all know. It was a beautiful watch from the other end. That's the beauty of having Virat in your team, as opposition you can't give him that many chances,” said Green in the post-match press meet.

The Australian all-rounder, who helped himself to a 27-ball 46, said Kohli was trying to be aggressive and the drops did not affect him.

“He's always going to make you hurt, especially if you drop him three or four times. Early in his innings, he was trying to be really aggressive. I think he looked like after a couple of dropped catches, he didn't have much to lose,” added Green.

The Bengaluru side still need to win their remaining two matches against Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings at home to remain in the mix for playoffs.

Green said the team has done well to win four matches on the bounce after a string of defeats.

“Yeah, I think what we've done really well is just look at the next game. I think obviously at the start of the tournament you can always look further at what's coming up, where are we on the table.

"But I think that's the beauty of where we were at (now), we kind of were pushed into a corner and all we could really do was focus on the next game,” he added.

