Rediff.com  » Cricket » What's That Special Medal, Dhoni?

What's That Special Medal, Dhoni?

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 13, 2024 12:17 IST
MS Dhoni

Photographs: BCCI

The Chennai Super Kings faithful at Chepauk stadium witnessed a double celebration on Sunday evening.

Not only did their beloved team clinch a vital victory against the Rajasthan Royals, but they also celebrated a historic milestone -- CSK's 50th win at their fortress.

 

MS Dhoni

Chasing a modest 142, CSK displayed their batting prowess, reaching the target comfortably in 18.2 overs with five wickets remaining. This crucial win keeps their IPL 2024 play-off hopes alive.

Adding to the celebratory atmosphere, the CSK management felicitated the players for achieving their golden milestone. The players were presented with special gold medals engraved with the number '50' and the CSK logo, a token of appreciation for their outstanding record at Chepauk.

MS Dhoni

The team then embarked on a victory lap, acknowledging the cheers and adulation of the ecstatic home crowd.

 

MS Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen capturing special moments with the ground staff.

Sakshi Dhoni

IMAGE: Sakshi Dhoni observes the events at Chepauk.

 

Sakshi Dhoni

 

IMAGE: Preethi Narayanan, accompanied by her daughters, was present to celebrate her husband R Ashwin's milestone.

 

Dhanashree Verma

IMAGE: Dhanashree Verma, Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, is all smiles for the camera.

 

REDIFF CRICKET
