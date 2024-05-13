'We Believe In You RCB'

The fans were out in full force as Royal Challengers Bengaluru continued their incredible revival to stay in the race for a place in the IPL 2024 play-offs.

RCB outclassed Delhi Capitals by 47 runs for their fifth victory in a row as they jumped to fifth in the standings on Sunday, May 12, 2024.



RCB were on the verge of getting knocked out early, after managing just one victory from the first eight games, before the Faf du Plessis-led outfit got back on track with some amazing performances.



The RCB fans, who have stuck with the team despite the ups and downs, had a party time at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Photographs: BCCI