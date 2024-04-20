Preity Slams Rohit 'Fake News'

IMAGE: Punjab Kings Co-Owner Preity Zinta. Photograph: BCCI

Punjab Kings Co-Owner Preity Zinta slammed reports which claimed that the franchise is planning to get Rohit Sharma as PBKS captain next season.

A news report claimed Preity as saying 'will bet my life to get Rohit Sharma as captain' if he is released by Mumbai Indians and becomes available for bidding in the IPL 2025 mega auction.



An angry Preity came down hard on the 'fake news' and revealed that she had never spoken about Rohit in any interview or made a statement about him.



'#Fakenews! All these articles are completely fake & baseless. I hold Rohit Sharma in very high regard & am a big fan of his, but I have NEVER DISCUSSED him in any interview nor made this STATEMENT!

'I also have a lot of respect for Shikhar Dhawan & he being currently injured, makes these articles appear in very poor taste,' Preity tweeted.



'These articles are a perfect example of how misinformation is picked up without any verification & circulated online. I humbly request all Media to refrain from circulating this & embarrassing all concerned parties.

'All I want to say is that we have a great team currently & our only focus is to win games & make the most out of #IPL2024 Thank you. @PunjabKingsIPL.'