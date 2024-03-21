News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » What Gaikwad said after getting CSK captaincy...

What Gaikwad said after getting CSK captaincy...

Source: PTI
March 21, 2024 22:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad says he has the support of his seniors

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad says he has the support of his seniors, so he won't feel pressure of captaincy. Photograph: CSK/X

Newly-appointed Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has been handed a "huge" responsibility but with the likes of Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja still there to guide him in the field, he is breathing easy.

 

The legendary Dhoni handed over the CSK captaincy to Gaikwad a day before their IPL opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chennai on Friday.

Having joined the franchise in 2019, Gaikwad has established himself in the team but leading the side will be a massive challenge.

"It is a privilege. More than that, it is a huge responsibility but I am really excited because of the kind of group we have. Everyone's experienced enough so not much of a thing for me to do," said Gaikwad in a short video posted by CSK on social media.

"Plus I have Mahi bhai in the team, Jaddu bhai and Ajju bhai (Rahane) as well, who has been a great captain, to guide me. So nothing much to worry about. Looking forward to enjoy it," added the opener.

Gaikwad, a stylish opener, had a memorable run last year, aggregating 590 runs in 16 games at an impressive strike rate of 147.50. His breakout year was 2021 when he amassed 635 runs in 16 games.

The 27-year-old is not new to captaincy, having led the Indian team to the gold medal in the Asian Games last year. He has also led his state side Maharashtra.

Gaikwad has also played six ODIs and 19 T20 Internationals.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Sharath Kamal to be India's flag bearer at Paris Games
Sharath Kamal to be India's flag bearer at Paris Games
Why GT Is The Team To Beat
Why GT Is The Team To Beat
CSK weren't ready to move on from MS Dhoni: Fleming
CSK weren't ready to move on from MS Dhoni: Fleming
Kejriwal arrested by ED, but will remain Delhi CM
Kejriwal arrested by ED, but will remain Delhi CM
Kejriwal's arrest can hit AAP's chances in LS polls
Kejriwal's arrest can hit AAP's chances in LS polls
Budaun kids were stabbed 24 times, reveals autopsy
Budaun kids were stabbed 24 times, reveals autopsy
Electoral bonds: What SBI told EC, what it didn't
Electoral bonds: What SBI told EC, what it didn't

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Can RR Stars Win IPL 2024?

Can RR Stars Win IPL 2024?

Kohli's wicket will be key at tricky Chepauk: Hayden

Kohli's wicket will be key at tricky Chepauk: Hayden

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances