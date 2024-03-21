News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » CSK weren't ready to move on from MS Dhoni: Fleming

CSK weren't ready to move on from MS Dhoni: Fleming

Source: PTI
March 21, 2024 18:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: After Ruturaj Gaikwad was announced as CSK captain, Stephen Fleming said the franchise is prepared for the change unlike last year. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings were not ready to move on from MS Dhoni despite appointing Ravindra Jadeja as their skipper in IPL 2022, admitted head coach Stephen Fleming after the five-time winners made the leadership change with Ruturaj Gaikwad taking charge, in Chennai on Thursday.

On the eve of the IPL 2024 season-opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai, CSK announced that opening batter Gaikwad will take over the captaincy reins from Dhoni.

 

In 2022, CSK entered the IPL with Jadeja as their skipper but it was a move that backfired, with Dhoni taking back the captaincy role.

"We weren't ready to move away from MS (Dhoni) in 2022. Dhoni has a good sense of the game, but we want to develop the young players for the role. We are well prepared this time," Fleming told the media in Chennai ahead of CSK's clash against RCB.

"(The) last time MS (had) left captaincy, (it) was shocking to us and we weren't aware that MS would step down. But this time we knew," Fleming said.

"We have been working hard to prepare leaders. We have been slow on life after MS Dhoni. But trusting the youngsters has paid off well for us. I have already had a word with the youngsters like Rutu (Gaekwad) about leadership and captaincy. It is a great opportunity for him to lead the team," Fleming said.

Fleming said Dhoni had looked promising in practice matches in the lead up to the IPL and hoped he would not have any fitness-related issues during the tournament.

"MS has done well in the practice games and I hope that we will have his services for the rest of the season," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Dhoni steps down, Gaikwad takes over as CSK captain
Dhoni steps down, Gaikwad takes over as CSK captain
The Dhoni-Kohli IPL Bromance!
The Dhoni-Kohli IPL Bromance!
IPL 2024: Four men, four narratives and a glitzy Cup
IPL 2024: Four men, four narratives and a glitzy Cup
WATCH: Rahul's Homecoming!
WATCH: Rahul's Homecoming!
SC puts Centre's fact-checking unit on hold
SC puts Centre's fact-checking unit on hold
Base effect to hit life insurers' March biz
Base effect to hit life insurers' March biz
From 53 in first polls, number of parties at over 2500
From 53 in first polls, number of parties at over 2500

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Dhoni's farewell? CSK starts title defense vs RCB

Dhoni's farewell? CSK starts title defense vs RCB

IPL 2024: Southern Derby set to kick off season 17

IPL 2024: Southern Derby set to kick off season 17

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances