IPL: Can Travis Head get Sunrisers back to the top?

IMAGE: Travis Head last played in the IPL in 2017 for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Photograph: Sunrisers Hyderabad/Instagram

Dashing Australia opener Travis Head is excited to be back in the IPL as he aims to end Sunrisers Hyderabad's poor run in the last few seasons of the T20 league.



The 30-year-old, who played a vital role in Australia winning the ODI World Cup in India, will be playing in the IPL after six years.

"I am feeling good. Good to be back. Looking forward to a good season. The team looks good. Hopefully, I can contribute some runs," he said in a video posted by SRH in X on Sunday.



Head last played in the IPL in 2017 for Royal Challengers Bangalore.



"I heard amazing things about the Orange Army, looking forward to playing in front of everyone. We will try to win as many games as possible. Hopefully, we will have a successful season. Can't wait to play in front of the crowd," Head said.



The left-handed opener will be playing under his Australian captain Pat Cummins, who has been appointed skipper for IPL 2024 in place of Aiden Markram, who led SRH last season.



SRH won the IPL title in 2016 under the leadership of Australia opener David Warner. They had finished runners-up in the 2018 edition with New Zealand batter Kane Williamson at the helm but have failed to make it past the league stage in the last three years.