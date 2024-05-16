News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL 2024: Rain threatens to wash away SRH's top-two hopes

IPL 2024: Rain threatens to wash away SRH's top-two hopes

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 16, 2024 17:37 IST
SRH-GT rain

Photograph: BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad's bid for a coveted top-two finish in the IPL2024 hangs in the balance as rain threatens to disrupt their upcoming match against Gujarat Titans in Hyderabad on Thursday.

With two wins from their remaining matches guaranteeing a playoff berth, SRH desperately need a victory against the already eliminated Titans.

 

However, the weather has thrown a curveball. Forecasts predict light to moderate rain showers in Hyderabad, raising the possibility of a washout.

Even with a washout, SRH will reach 15 points, comfortably qualifying for the playoffs. This would be a positive outcome considering their current position.

SRH-GT rain

A washout puts a dent in their top-two hopes. For them to secure the crucial second chance in the playoffs, they need a win against GT.

Additionally, Rajasthan Royals' result against Kolkata Knight Riders plays a vital role. If RR wins, they'll jump to 18 points, virtually locking down the second spot.

The next few hours will be crucial as Hyderabad awaits the weather update.

A clear sky would be ideal for SRH to secure a win and potentially climb the points table. However, rain could force a washout, granting them a playoff berth but leaving the top-two finish hanging in the balance.

REDIFF CRICKET
INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

