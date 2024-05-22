The Iyer Boys Get Going!

Even though they share a surname, Kolkata Knight Riders's Iyer boys -- Shreyas from Mumbai; Venkatesh from Indore -- don't speak the same language when they are batting together.

Quizzed by Ravi Shastri at the end of the Qualifier, which KKR won by 8 wickets, Shreyas -- whose mum hails from Mangaluru -- confessed he doesn't speak Tamil, but understands it. 'He (Venkatesh) speaks to me in Tamil and I respond in Hindi,' the Mumbaikar said.

On Tuesday night, the Iyers unleashed their inner beasts, tearing apart the SunRisers Hyderabad bowling attack, chasing down the target with a staggering 38 balls and eight wickets to spare.

This emphatic victory propels KKR to their first IPL final appearance since 2021, and they will be brimming with confidence as they aim to lift the coveted trophy.

How the batters fared on the night...

Rahul Tripathi

Rahul Tripathi emerged as a lone warrior for Sunrisers. Despite a fighting fifty off just 35 balls, Tripathi's efforts were overshadowed by a batting collapse that saw SRH post a below par total.

Tripathi's innings was a masterclass in adaptability and aggression. He survived a close LBW call early on and used it as a catalyst to unleash his power hitting. A ramp shot off Harshit Rana in the eighth over set the tone, and his partnership with Heinrich Klaasen revitalised the SRH innings.

Their aggressive partnership doubled SRH's Powerplay score and propelled them past the 100 run mark by the 11th over with Tripathi reaching his well-deserved 50 off just 30 balls.

Tripathi's dismissal proved to be a turning point. A needless run out snatched the momentum away from SRH, and the lower order failed to capitalise.

The image of a dejected Tripathi, slumped on the dugout stairs, perfectly encapsulated SRH's night -- a valiant effort from one man overshadowed by a collective batting failure.

While Tripathi's knock deserves immense credit, SRH will rue their missed opportunities and the crucial wicket loss that ultimately cost them the match.

Venkatesh Iyer

In a display of pure power hitting, Venky bludgeoned his way to a match-winning fifty. Chasing 160, KKR openers set the tone early, but it was Venky who truly stole the show.

Faced with a docile pitch and uninspired bowling, Venky unleashed his fury. He swung his bat like a Viking's axe, carving boundaries with disdain. His fifty, a whirlwind of just 28 balls, was laced with four towering sixes and five scorching fours. The SRH bowlers, lacking bite, could only watch in despair as he dismantled their attack with brutal efficiency.

While Shreyas provided a steady hand with an unbeaten 58, it was Venkatesh's fireworks that sealed the deal. The Iyers' 97 run partnership for the third wicket put the game to bed with ruthless efficiency.

KKR finished the chase with a staggering 6.2 overs to spare, a testament to their utter dominance.

Shreyas Iyer

The pressure of a high-stakes Qualifier couldn't faze Shreyas. The KKR captain delivered a masterclass in calculated aggression, leading his team to a dominant victory.

His innings began with a touch of luck -- a dropped catch in the 10th over. However, he didn't let fortune go to waste. He started cautiously, anchoring the chase alongside the other Iyer. But when the time came to finish things off, Shreyas shifted gears with breathtaking precision.

The 14th over was the turning point. Facing part-time bowler Travis Head, Shreyas unleashed his fury. A savage sequence of 6, 4, 6 not only propelled him to a rapid 23-ball fifty but also effectively ended the contest. The remaining balls were a mere formality as KKR romped home.

Shreyas's knock showcased his maturity as a leader. He understood the chase's flow, played sensibly when required, and then capitalised on the opportunity to finish things off in style.

