Will Virat Kohli Be The Next MVP?

Sometimes the MVPI table throws up intriguing situations: Four out of the top five in the table are left-handed batters.
Do left-handers truly enjoy an advantage in the IPL?
Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji present Rediff.com's Most Valuable Player Index of IPL 2024 after league stage.
With a MVPI of 818, Virat Kohli has a faint chance of overtaking the current MVPI topper Sunil Narine (MVPI of 970), especially if Kohli gets two very big scores; remember that MVPI can climb rapidly if you score big with a very high strike rate.
This has been much more a batter's IPL; even Narine (rank 1, MVPI 970, 15 wickets) is up there only because of his batting; otherwise, he might only have been in the top 20.
The only other bowlers or bowling all-rounders with 10 or more wickets visible in the top 50 are: Axar Patel (rank 13; MVPI 537, 11 wickets), Andre Russell (14, 513, 15), Jasprit Bumrah (17, 503, 20), Sam Curran (20, 495, 16), Harshal Patel (24, 478, 24), Pat Cummins (33, 402, 15), Varun Chakravarthy (35, 377, 18), Hardik Pandya (36, 374, 11), Kuldeep Yadav (43, 348, 16), Rashid Khan (44, 342, 10), Tushar Deshpande (46, 331, 17), Yash Dayal (48, 309, 15) and T Natarajan (49, 307, 17).
Finally, if we flag top batters with a strike rate below 150, we find Ruturaj Gaikwad (141.2), K L Rahul (136.1), B Sai Sudharsan (141.3), Marcus Stoinis (147.5), Cameron Green (145.2), Shubman Gill (147.4), Ishan Kishan (148.8), Hardik Pandya (143), Jos Buttler (140.8), Daryl Mitchell (142.6), and Shreyas Iyer (135.4).
They might want to review their attitude, even if their technique is blemishless, because they aren't currently capable of pushing their teams above a total score of 180.
Best Performing Players In IPL 2024 (after league stage ending 20.05.24)
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|From
|Runs
|Top Score
|4s
|6s
|Strike Rate
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Matches
|MVPI
|PVI(US$)
|1
|Sunil Narine
|KKR
|WI
|461
|109
|46
|32
|184.4
|15
|6.6
|12
|970
|745
|2
|Virat Kohli
|RCB
|IND
|708
|113
|59
|37
|155.6
|0
|-
|14
|818
|2209
|3
|Travis Head
|SRH
|AUS
|533
|102
|61
|31
|201.1
|0
|-
|12
|669
|1225
|4
|Nicholas Pooran
|LSG
|WI
|499
|75
|35
|36
|178.2
|0
|-
|14
|632
|3050
|5
|Abhishek Sharma
|SRH
|ND
|467
|75
|35
|41
|209.4
|0
|9
|13
|630
|1243
|6
|Sanju Samson
|RR
|IND
|504
|86
|47
|23
|156.5
|0
|-
|13
|585
|2883
|7
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|CSK
|IND
|583
|108
|58
|18
|141.2
|0
|-
|14
|577
|1253
|8
|Riyan Parag
|RR
|IND
|531
|84
|38
|31
|152.6
|0
|9
|13
|576
|795
|9
|KL Rahul
|LSG
|IND
|520
|82
|45
|19
|136.1
|0
|-
|14
|569
|3600
|10
|Rishabh Pant
|DC
|IND
|446
|88
|36
|25
|155.4
|0
|-
|13
|567
|3400
|11
|Tristan Stubbs
|DC
|SA
|378
|71
|24
|26
|190.9
|3
|7.5
|14
|567
|106
|12
|Philip Salt
|KKR
|ENG
|435
|89
|50
|24
|165.4
|0
|-
|12
|566
|319
|13
|Axar Patel
|DC
|IND
|235
|66
|19
|10
|131.3
|11
|7.7
|14
|537
|2692
|14
|Andre Russell
|KKR
|WI
|222
|64
|20
|16
|185
|15
|10.3
|12
|513
|3288
|15
|Heinrich Klaasen
|SRH
|SA
|381
|80
|15
|33
|183.2
|0
|-
|13
|513
|1233
|16
|B Sai Sudharsan
|GT
|IND
|527
|103
|48
|16
|141.3
|0
|-
|12
|504
|48
|17
|Jasprit Bumrah
|MI
|IND
|12
|8
|1
|0
|100
|20
|6.5
|13
|503
|2874
|18
|Faf du Plessis
|RCB
|SA
|421
|64
|45
|20
|163.8
|0
|-
|14
|499
|1690
|19
|Jake Fraser-McGurk
|DC
|AUS
|330
|84
|32
|28
|234
|0
|-
|9
|497
|121
|20
|Sam Curran
|PBKS
|ENG
|270
|63
|24
|6
|123.3
|16
|10.1
|13
|495
|4503
|21
|Marcus Stoinis
|LSG
|AUS
|388
|124
|39
|16
|147.5
|4
|9
|14
|487
|2721
|22
|Ravindra Jadeja
|CSK
|AUS
|267
|57
|22
|8
|142
|8
|7.9
|14
|486
|3966
|23
|Tilak Varma
|MI
|IND
|416
|65
|35
|19
|149.6
|0
|12
|13
|485
|422
|24
|Harshal Patel
|PBKS
|IND
|13
|12
|1
|1
|68.4
|24
|9.7
|14
|478
|2962
|25
|Shashank Singh
|PBKS
|IND
|354
|68
|28
|21
|164.7
|1
|5
|14
|468
|51
|26
|Shivam Dube
|CSK
|IND
|396
|66
|28
|28
|162.3
|1
|14
|14
|451
|1069
|27
|Rajat Patidar
|RCB
|IND
|361
|55
|19
|31
|179.6
|0
|-
|14
|439
|55
|28
|Cameron Green
|RCB
|AUS
|228
|46
|20
|9
|145.2
|9
|8.8
|12
|436
|4836
|29
|Rohit Sharma
|MI
|IND
|417
|105
|45
|23
|150
|0
|-
|14
|435
|4432
|30
|Shubman Gill
|GT
|IND
|426
|104
|37
|15
|147.4
|0
|-
|12
|425
|1984
|31
|Dinesh Karthik
|RCB
|IND
|315
|83
|26
|22
|195.7
|0
|-
|14
|425
|1559
|32
|Suryakumar Yadav
|MI
|IND
|345
|102
|36
|18
|167.5
|0
|-
|11
|405
|2380
|33
|Pat Cummins
|SRH
|AUS
|77
|35
|4
|5
|163.8
|15
|9.2
|13
|402
|6144
|34
|Ishan Kishan
|MI
|IND
|320
|69
|35
|16
|148.8
|0
|-
|14
|399
|4605
|35
|Varun Chakravarthy
|KKR
|IND
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|18
|8.3
|12
|377
|3835
|36
|Hardik Pandya
|MI
|IND
|216
|46
|17
|11
|143
|11
|10.8
|14
|374
|4832
|37
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|RR
|IND
|348
|104
|42
|13
|152.6
|0
|-
|13
|372
|1296
|38
|Abishek Porel
|DC
|IND
|327
|65
|36
|13
|159.5
|0
|-
|14
|368
|65
|39
|Jos Buttler
|RR
|ENG
|359
|107
|36
|12
|140.8
|0
|-
|11
|363
|3319
|40
|Jonny Bairstow
|PBKS
|ENG
|298
|108
|33
|14
|152.8
|0
|-
|11
|361
|2253
|41
|Daryl Mitchell
|CSK
|NZ
|318
|63
|27
|10
|142.6
|1
|11.7
|13
|358
|4712
|42
|Prabhsimran Singh
|PBKS
|IND
|334
|71
|34
|20
|156.8
|0
|-
|14
|355
|244
|43
|Kuldeep Yadav
|DC
|IND
|47
|35
|2
|0
|114.6
|16
|8.7
|11
|348
|692
|44
|Rashid Khan
|GT
|AFG
|103
|32
|11
|3
|145.1
|10
|8.4
|12
|342
|5284
|45
|Nithish Reddy
|SRH
|IND
|276
|76
|13
|20
|151.6
|3
|11.5
|10
|342
|70
|46
|Tushar Deshpande
|CSK
|IND
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|8.8
|13
|331
|73
|47
|Shreyas Iyer
|KKR
|IND
|287
|50
|28
|10
|135.4
|0
|-
|12
|319
|4627
|48
|Yash Dayal
|RCB
|IND
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|15
|8.9
|13
|309
|1950
|49
|T Natarajan
|SRH
|IND
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-
|17
|9.3
|11
|307
|1570
|50
|Rachin Ravindra
|CSK
|NZ
|222
|61
|22
|12
|160.9
|0
|3.5
|10
|305
|711
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com