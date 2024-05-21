News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Will Virat Kohli Be The Next MVP?

Will Virat Kohli Be The Next MVP?

By SRINIVAS BHOGLE, PURNENDU MAJI
May 21, 2024 16:14 IST
Sometimes the MVPI table throws up intriguing situations: Four out of the top five in the table are left-handed batters.
Do left-handers truly enjoy an advantage in the IPL?

Srinivas Bhogle and Purnendu Maji present Rediff.com's Most Valuable Player Index of IPL 2024 after league stage.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli hits a six in the game against the Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru, May 18, 2024. Photograph: BCCI

With a MVPI of 818, Virat Kohli has a faint chance of overtaking the current MVPI topper Sunil Narine (MVPI of 970), especially if Kohli gets two very big scores; remember that MVPI can climb rapidly if you score big with a very high strike rate.

Sometimes the MVPI table throws up intriguing situations: Four out of the top five in the table are left-handed batters. Do left-handers truly enjoy an advantage in the IPL?

This has been much more a batter's IPL; even Narine (rank 1, MVPI 970, 15 wickets) is up there only because of his batting; otherwise, he might only have been in the top 20.

The only other bowlers or bowling all-rounders with 10 or more wickets visible in the top 50 are: Axar Patel (rank 13; MVPI 537, 11 wickets), Andre Russell (14, 513, 15), Jasprit Bumrah (17, 503, 20), Sam Curran (20, 495, 16), Harshal Patel (24, 478, 24), Pat Cummins (33, 402, 15), Varun Chakravarthy (35, 377, 18), Hardik Pandya (36, 374, 11), Kuldeep Yadav (43, 348, 16), Rashid Khan (44, 342, 10), Tushar Deshpande (46, 331, 17), Yash Dayal (48, 309, 15) and T Natarajan (49, 307, 17).

IMAGE: Sunil Narine in action in an IPL game. Photograph: BCCI

Finally, if we flag top batters with a strike rate below 150, we find Ruturaj Gaikwad (141.2), K L Rahul (136.1), B Sai Sudharsan (141.3), Marcus Stoinis (147.5), Cameron Green (145.2), Shubman Gill (147.4), Ishan Kishan (148.8), Hardik Pandya (143), Jos Buttler (140.8), Daryl Mitchell (142.6), and Shreyas Iyer (135.4).

They might want to review their attitude, even if their technique is blemishless, because they aren't currently capable of pushing their teams above a total score of 180.

Best Performing Players In IPL 2024 (after league stage ending 20.05.24)

RankPlayerTeamFromRunsTop Score4s6sStrike RateWicketsEconomy RateMatchesMVPIPVI(US$)
1 Sunil Narine KKR WI 461 109 46 32 184.4 15 6.6 12 970 745
2 Virat Kohli RCB IND 708 113 59 37 155.6 0 - 14 818 2209
3 Travis Head SRH AUS 533 102 61 31 201.1 0 - 12 669 1225
4 Nicholas Pooran LSG WI 499 75 35 36 178.2 0 - 14 632 3050
5 Abhishek Sharma SRH ND 467 75 35 41 209.4 0 9 13 630 1243
6 Sanju Samson RR IND 504 86 47 23 156.5 0 - 13 585 2883
7 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK IND 583 108 58 18 141.2 0 - 14 577 1253
8 Riyan Parag RR IND 531 84 38 31 152.6 0 9 13 576 795
9 KL Rahul LSG IND 520 82 45 19 136.1 0 - 14 569 3600
10 Rishabh Pant DC IND 446 88 36 25 155.4 0 - 13 567 3400
11 Tristan Stubbs DC SA 378 71 24 26 190.9 3 7.5 14 567 106
12 Philip Salt KKR ENG 435 89 50 24 165.4 0 - 12 566 319
13 Axar Patel DC IND 235 66 19 10 131.3 11 7.7 14 537 2692
14 Andre Russell KKR WI 222 64 20 16 185 15 10.3 12 513 3288
15 Heinrich Klaasen SRH SA 381 80 15 33 183.2 0 - 13 513 1233
16 B Sai Sudharsan GT IND 527 103 48 16 141.3 0 - 12 504 48
17 Jasprit Bumrah MI IND 12 8 1 0 100 20 6.5 13 503 2874
18 Faf du Plessis RCB SA 421 64 45 20 163.8 0 - 14 499 1690
19 Jake Fraser-McGurk DC AUS 330 84 32 28 234 0 - 9 497 121
20 Sam Curran PBKS ENG 270 63 24 6 123.3 16 10.1 13 495 4503
21 Marcus Stoinis LSG AUS 388 124 39 16 147.5 4 9 14 487 2721
22 Ravindra Jadeja CSK AUS 267 57 22 8 142 8 7.9 14 486 3966
23 Tilak Varma MI IND 416 65 35 19 149.6 0 12 13 485 422
24 Harshal Patel PBKS IND 13 12 1 1 68.4 24 9.7 14 478 2962
25 Shashank Singh PBKS IND 354 68 28 21 164.7 1 5 14 468 51
26 Shivam Dube CSK IND 396 66 28 28 162.3 1 14 14 451 1069
27 Rajat Patidar RCB IND 361 55 19 31 179.6 0 - 14 439 55
28 Cameron Green RCB AUS 228 46 20 9 145.2 9 8.8 12 436 4836
29 Rohit Sharma MI IND 417 105 45 23 150 0 - 14 435 4432
30 Shubman Gill GT IND 426 104 37 15 147.4 0 - 12 425 1984
31 Dinesh Karthik RCB IND 315 83 26 22 195.7 0 - 14 425 1559
32 Suryakumar Yadav MI IND 345 102 36 18 167.5 0 - 11 405 2380
33 Pat Cummins SRH AUS 77 35 4 5 163.8 15 9.2 13 402 6144
34 Ishan Kishan MI IND 320 69 35 16 148.8 0 - 14 399 4605
35 Varun Chakravarthy KKR IND 0 0 0 0 - 18 8.3 12 377 3835
36 Hardik Pandya MI IND 216 46 17 11 143 11 10.8 14 374 4832
37 Yashasvi Jaiswal RR IND 348 104 42 13 152.6 0 - 13 372 1296
38 Abishek Porel DC IND 327 65 36 13 159.5 0 - 14 368 65
39 Jos Buttler RR ENG 359 107 36 12 140.8 0 - 11 363 3319
40 Jonny Bairstow PBKS ENG 298 108 33 14 152.8 0 - 11 361 2253
41 Daryl Mitchell CSK NZ 318 63 27 10 142.6 1 11.7 13 358 4712
42 Prabhsimran Singh PBKS IND 334 71 34 20 156.8 0 - 14 355 244
43 Kuldeep Yadav DC IND 47 35 2 0 114.6 16 8.7 11 348 692
44 Rashid Khan GT AFG 103 32 11 3 145.1 10 8.4 12 342 5284
45 Nithish Reddy SRH IND 276 76 13 20 151.6 3 11.5 10 342 70
46 Tushar Deshpande CSK IND 0 0 0 0 0 17 8.8 13 331 73
47 Shreyas Iyer KKR IND 287 50 28 10 135.4 0 - 12 319 4627
48 Yash Dayal RCB IND 0 0 0 0 - 15 8.9 13 309 1950
49 T Natarajan SRH IND 0 0 0 0 - 17 9.3 11 307 1570
50 Rachin Ravindra CSK NZ 222 61 22 12 160.9 0 3.5 10 305 711
 

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

SRINIVAS BHOGLE, PURNENDU MAJI
