What's Juhi Chawla Telling Russell?

The celebratory mood was electric at the Narendra Modi stadium on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, night as the Kolkata Knight Riders defeated the SunRisers Hyderabad, booking their spot in the IPL 2024 finals.

A night of relief for Juhi Chawla!

IMAGE: KKR Co-Owner Juhi Chawla celebrates with Andre Russell. PhotographS: BCCI

While Co-Owner Juhi Chawla previously described the tension-filled experience of watching matches with Shah Rukh Khan, there were no such anxieties this time around. KKR's emphatic win ensured a night of pure joy for the team and its owners.

Warm moments and flying kisses

Before taking a walkabout around the stadium, SRK hugged KKR Mentor Gautam Gambhir and Head Coach Chandrakant Pandit. He also embracedm match-winning captain, Shreyas Iyer, who played a crucial knock of 58 runs not out.

SRK shares the euphoria

Soaked in the celebratory atmosphere, SRK was joined by his children Suhana and AbRam for a victory lap. The trio acknowledged the roaring crowd's unwavering support throughout the season.

Star power

The stands weren't just filled with passionate fans; they were also graced by the presence of Bollywood celebrities.