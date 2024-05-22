News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Down, but not out, SRH look to make most of 2nd chance

Down, but not out, SRH look to make most of 2nd chance

Source: PTI
May 22, 2024 00:12 IST
'We will try to put this day behind quickly, good thing we will have a crack at it (qualifier 2).'

SunRisers Hyderabad celebrate the wicket of Sunil Narine during Qualifier 1 on Tuesday 

IMAGE: SunRisers Hyderabad celebrate the wicket of Sunil Narine during Qualifier 1 on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins urged his team to forget the heavy defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders and concentrate on the second IPL Qualifier, saying there are days in T20 cricket when things just don't work out.

 

SRH were handed an eight-wicket hammering by KKR in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday.

The Cummins-led side will get another crack at making the final when they face the winner of the Eliminator between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Chennai on Friday.

"We will try to put this day behind quickly, good thing we will have a crack at it (qualifier 2).

"You have these days in T20 cricket, when it doesn't work out. We had few starts but didn't go on with bat. Not good with the ball. We weren't where we wanted with the bat and obviously couldn't do much with the ball."

"We all have played enough cricket, and going to a new venue (Chennai) helps us as well, so we got to keep this behind and move on."

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
