SRK Fulfils Jaiswal's Dream!

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan gives Yashasvi Jaiswal a hug. Photograph and video: Rajasthan Royals/X

Rajasthan Royals and India Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's fanboy moment came true as he met Bollywood superstar and KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan.

The heartwarming encounter was documented on RR's social media, leaving fans with a smile.

The post encloses a famous dialogue from SRK's movie Om Shanti Om: 'Itni shiddhat se maine tumhe paane ki koshish ki hai, shayad har zarre ne mujhe tumse milane ki saazish ki hai (I have tried to attain you with such intensity, perhaps every particle has conspired to unite me with you).'

The video captured the pure joy of the moment -- a warm embrace, beaming smiles, and shared laughter.

RR perfectly captioned the post 'Bas itna sa khawab (just this dream),' making it a relatable and heartwarming moment.

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. Photographs: BCCI

Shah Rukh Khan attended two KKR games in a row -- he was there as well on Sunday when his team played the Lucknow Super Giants -- at the Eden Gardens.

Tuesday's game didn't go the way Sunday's game did for the Knights -- while KKR defeated LSG by 8 wickets, they lost to RR by two wickets off the final delivery of the match.

KKR are currently second in the IPL 2024 standings with four wins from six games.

After the game, King Khan makes it a point to meet with the players and coaching staff.

