Shah Rukh Wins Hearts At Eden Gardens

All Photographs: BCCI

When Shah Rukh Khan appears at a KKR game -- like he did, during the IPL 2024 game against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens on Sunday afternoon (a game KKR won by 8 wickets!) -- he is as much the centre of action as the events on the cricket field.

After the game, SRK usually meets up with KKR cricketers and coaching staff to whisper terms of encouragement and endearment as he did on Sunday evening.

Shah Rukh cheered for his team and later pickdd up discarded KKR flags from the seats and floor of the VIP section.

Shah Rukh's core group of supporters -- youngest son AbRam and Manager Pooja Dadlani, with her daughter Reyna -- at the Eden Gardens.

His daughter Suhana also attended the match with BFF Ananya Panday.

Shah Rukh shares a laugh with KKR Skipper Shreyas Iyer.

Shah Rukh, the eternal charmer.

Sharing thoughts with Coach Chandrakant Pandit and all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer.