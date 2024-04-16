News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Shah Rukh Wins Hearts At Eden Gardens

Shah Rukh Wins Hearts At Eden Gardens

By REDIFF MOVIES
April 16, 2024 16:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

All Photographs: BCCI

When Shah Rukh Khan appears at a KKR game -- like he did, during the IPL 2024 game against the Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens on Sunday afternoon (a game KKR won by 8 wickets!) -- he is as much the centre of action as the events on the cricket field.

After the game, SRK usually meets up with KKR cricketers and coaching staff to whisper terms of encouragement and endearment as he did on Sunday evening.

 

Shah Rukh cheered for his team and later pickdd up discarded KKR flags from the seats and floor of the VIP section.

 

Shah Rukh's core group of supporters -- youngest son AbRam and Manager Pooja Dadlani, with her daughter Reyna -- at the Eden Gardens.

His daughter Suhana also attended the match with BFF Ananya Panday.

 

Shah Rukh shares a laugh with KKR Skipper Shreyas Iyer.

 

Shah Rukh, the eternal charmer.

 

Sharing thoughts with Coach Chandrakant Pandit and all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
SRK, Ananya, Suhana, AbRam Electrify Eden
SRK, Ananya, Suhana, AbRam Electrify Eden
Who Looks Gorgeous Without Make-Up? VOTE!
Who Looks Gorgeous Without Make-Up? VOTE!
Will Salman Move Out Of Galaxy Apartments?
Will Salman Move Out Of Galaxy Apartments?
'It's knockout time, every game is like a semi-final'
'It's knockout time, every game is like a semi-final'
Paris 2024 Olympics torch lit in ancient Olympia
Paris 2024 Olympics torch lit in ancient Olympia
What Unites Pawars And Scindias?
What Unites Pawars And Scindias?
GT's star all-rounder Rashid Khan 'unhappy' with...
GT's star all-rounder Rashid Khan 'unhappy' with...

More like this

Pretty Preity In Sparkling Form!

Pretty Preity In Sparkling Form!

Nayanthara Celebrates New Year With Twins

Nayanthara Celebrates New Year With Twins

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances