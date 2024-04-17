IMAGE: KKR co owner Shahrukh Khan congratulates Jos Buttler. Photograph: BCCI

The cricket world erupted in praise for Jos Buttler's phenomenal century against the Kolkata Knight Riders. His dominant knock propelled the Rajasthan Royals to a dramatic two-wicket victory at the iconic Eden Gardens in the ongoing IPL.

Buttler, who initially struggled this season, rediscovered his golden touch with a batting masterclass.

Chasing a daunting target of 224, the 33-year-old opener carried the Royals' hopes on his shoulders, especially when they needed a staggering 79 runs in the last five overs.

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh lavished praise on England's limited-overs captain.

"For me, this was the standout match of the ongoing IPL season. Buttler's innings epitomised the belief that with self-confidence, anything is achievable. Initially, he seemed unusually subdued, taking time to settle into his rhythm and build momentum. The loss of wickets around him disrupted his flow. However, following Powell's departure, the responsibility fell squarely on Buttler to navigate the final 20 deliveries and maximise the scoring opportunities. Such innings are a rarity. Buttler's performance will be etched in the memories of cricket enthusiasts worldwide, and it certainly left a lasting impression on me," remarked Harbhajan Singh.

Other cricket legends praise Buttler:

Michael Vaughan: "Surely one of the greatest ever T20 innings... absolutely incredible @josbuttler."

Ben Stokes: "Genuinely would have been more surprised if @josbuttler didn't finish that game off... his ability to read game situations and take emotion out of it is what sets him apart."

Irfan Pathan: "RR ka Jos high hai boss. Mind blowing inning from Jos Buttler."

Buttler's Record-Breaking Achievements:

This knock marked Buttler's seventh IPL century, making him the second-highest scorer of hundreds in the tournament's history, behind only Virat Kohli's eight.

He surpassed Chris Gayle (6 centuries) for the third spot.

Buttler holds the record for most centuries while chasing in the IPL (3), followed by Kohli and Stokes.

This century is his eighth in T20 cricket, making him England's highest T20 century scorer, surpassing Luke Wright (7). Notably, all eight centuries have come in the last three years.