Rediff.com  » Cricket » KKR's slow over-rate costs Shreyas Iyer big

KKR's slow over-rate costs Shreyas Iyer big

Source: PTI
April 17, 2024 15:33 IST
Shreyas Iyer

Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during their IPL game against Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata.

KKR lost to Royals by two wickets here on Tuesday with Jos Buttler smashing an unbeaten 107 off 60 balls.

 

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Iyer was fined Rs 12 lakhs," said the IPL in a release.

It was the Royals' sixth win in seven matches while KKR suffered their second loss in six games. 

Source: PTI
INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

