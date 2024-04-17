News
A night of firsts in IPL history!

A night of firsts in IPL history!

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 17, 2024 16:28 IST
Jos Buttler

IMAGE: Jos Buttler's knock became his seventh IPL century. Photograph: BCCI

In an IPL classic at the Eden Gardens, records tumbled like wickets during a high-scoring run fest between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals.

Centuries were struck, boundaries cleared, and history rewritten.

Sunil Narine, opening for KKR, smashed his maiden T20 century, a remarkable feat on its own. But Jos Buttler, the unstoppable force for RR, countered with an unbeaten 107*, surpassing numerous records and securing victory for his team.

 

Buttler's knock became his seventh IPL century, propelling him to second place on the all-time list behind Virat Kohli's eight. He also holds the record for most centuries while chasing in the IPL (3), surpassing legends like Kohli and Stokes. This eighth T20 century further cemented his position as England's highest scorer in this format.

While Buttler stole the show with his match-winning knock, Narine wasn't to be outdone. He etched his name in the history books by becoming the first player ever to score a century and take a five-wicket haul in a single IPL match.

Sunil Narine

IMAGE: Sunil Narine celebrates his maiden T20 century. Photograph: BCCI

This maiden T20 century adds to his lone five-wicket haul in T20s, achieved against Punjab Kings in 2012. Narine also joined an elite club within KKR, becoming the third player to score a century for the franchise, following in the footsteps of Brendon McCullum and Venkatesh Iyer.

This high-scoring encounter was a night of individual brilliance and record-breaking feats, leaving fans in awe and hungry for more IPL action.

REDIFF CRICKET
